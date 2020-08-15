Lyon vs Bayern Champions League semi-final preview: where to watch, team news

Lyon face Bayern at 21:00 CET on Wednesday 19 August in the second of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League semi-finals in Lisbon.



Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

Meet the teams

Lyon celebrate their quarter-final victory against Manchester City Getty Images

Lyon

UEFA ranking: 17

This season: P9 W4 D2 L3 F14 A11

How they got here: Group G runners-up, 2-2 Juventus (away goals, R16), 3-1 Manchester City (QF)

Last five games: WLDLL

Top scorer: Memphis Depay (6)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: semi-finals (2009/10, 2019/20)

Bayern

UEFA ranking: 2

This season: P9 W9 D0 L0 F39 A8

How they got here: Group B winners, 7-1 Chelsea (R16), 8-2 Barcelona (QF)

Last five games: WWWWW

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (14)

Last season: quarter-finals

European Cup best: winners x5 (most recently 2012/13)

Possible line-ups

Lyon: Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marçal; Dubois, Caqueret, Guimarães, Aouar, Cornet; Depay, Toko Ekambi

Out: None

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Perišić, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Out: Pavard (ankle)



Reporters' views

David Crossan, Lyon reporter: Can lightning strike three times? Lyon will believe it can despite Bayern destroying Barcelona. Having beaten Juventus and City they’ll think anything is possible and they’re enjoying their status as underdogs. I expect Lyon to change nothing in terms of their defensive set-up and their commitment. They’ll have to play even better than they have so far in the knockout rounds but Bayern will take them lightly at their peril.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his 14th goal in this season's UEFA Champions League Getty Images

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter: If you weren't on the Bayern hype train before, you would have been after their quarter-final demolition of Barcelona on Friday. They've swept aside every opponent they've faced in the UEFA Champions League this season, scoring a record-breaking 39 goals in the process. Flick is reluctant to get drawn into treble talk, but it's hard to ignore the comparisons with 2013. Whoever they face from this point on, it looks like Bayern's title to lose.

What the coaches say

To follow

Latest results

Lyon

Form: WLDLL (all competitions, most recent first)

Where they finished: 7th in Ligue 1, League Cup runners-up

Bayern

Form: WWWWW

Where they finished: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup winners

What's next?

The winners of this game will face either Leipzig or Paris in the final, which is taking place at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Sunday 23 August. The showpiece will kick off at 21:00 CET.

From the quarter-finals, all matches are being played as one-off ties at two stadiums in Lisbon, Portugal; this game is being held at the Estádio José Alvalade.

Teams are able to make five substitutions but can only make these changes at three points in the game. These three occasions do not include changes at half-time, between the end of normal playing time and extra time, and at half-time during extra time. One additional substitution is allowed during extra time.

There are also more players to choose from: a total of 23 players is allowed on the match sheet instead of 18, something usually only permitted for the final.