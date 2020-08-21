Champions League: are these the games of the season?

The UEFA Champions League regularly delivers football of mouth-watering quality and heart-stopping tension – and this season has been no exception.

With just one game remaining in a unique and captivating campaign, we select some of the most unforgettable contests from the 118 matches so far. Enjoy!

Matchday 2 highlights: Liverpool 4-3 Salzburg

02/10/19, group stage Matchday 2

Liverpool know a thing or two about comebacks from 3-0 down so it was a surprise to see them given a taste of their own medicine at Anfield, where Jesse Marsch's rousing half-time speech and a switch in tactics brought Salzburg so close to a memorable point. Erling Braut Haaland struck the equaliser to further boost his burgeoning reputation, but the holders eventually pulled rank via Mohamed Salah's second goal of the night.

Must-see moment: Takumi Minamino's sweeping volley for Salzburg – two months before the Japanese international agreed to join Liverpool.

Matchday 4 highlights: Chelsea 4-4 Ajax

05/11/19, group stage Matchday 4

Another epic comeback – and this time it stuck. The scoreline was already 1-1 after just five minutes and the goals continued to flow, with Ajax racing 4-1 ahead and still leading 4-2 when they lost Daley Blind and Joël Veltman to red cards. Chelsea sensed their chance and looked the likeliest team to win it after Reece James levelled the scores. "It was a crazy game," said the full-back. Indeed it was.

Must-see moment: Hakim Ziyech's audacious free-kick from near the corner flag bouncing in via the far post and Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Matchday 4 highlights: Dinamo Zagreb 3-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

06/11/19, group stage Matchday 4

More goal-laden madness. On this occasion, the teams were tied at 1-1 with eight minutes left, only for Dinamo to muster two late goals. But there's late and then there's late. Júnior Moraes gave Shakhtar hope in the third minute of added time before teenage substitute Tetê – making his Champions League debut – converted a 98th-minute penalty. Given for a foul on Shakhtar keeper Andriy Pyatov, no less. Oh, and there were two red cards.

Must-see moment: Pyatov racing up the pitch for a desperate late corner and winning that last-gasp spot kick.

Highlights: Leipzig 2-2 Benfica

27/11/19, group stage Matchday 5

How quickly things can change. When the final minute of this game began, Benfica were 2-0 up and still hopeful of a place in the round of 16. By the time the final whistle blew, the Portuguese side were out of the competition – and Leipzig had qualified for the knockout phase. Emil Forsberg swung the pendulum, first burying a penalty and then heading in the equaliser in the 96th minute. "It's fair to say I'm happy, very happy," grinned the Swedish forward.

Must-see moment: Raúl de Tomás trying his luck from his own half and substitute Leipzig keeper Yvon Mvogo scrambling to turn the ball wide.

Highlights: Valencia 3-4 Atalanta

10/03/20, round of 16 second leg

Debutants Atalanta had already caused a stir by qualifying from the group stage despite losing their first three games – and they were far from done yet. The Serie A side took a healthy 4-1 lead into their second leg against Valencia but this was a back-and-forth classic, the visitors leading 1-0, 2-1 and then losing 3-2 before Josip Iličić completed the first four-goal haul in a Champions League knockout away game. "I'm getting better with age," said the 32-year-old.

Must-see moment: 20-year-old Valencia prospect Ferrán Torres showing his promise with a delightful lobbed goal from outside the area.

Highlights: Liverpool 2-3 Atlético

11/03/20, round of 16 second leg

The only game this season to require extra time and a match dripping with tension. Liverpool's title defence looked to be in good shape when Roberto Firmino fired the Reds 2-1 ahead in the tie after 94 minutes, but two goals from substitute Marcos Llorente and a late blow from Álvaro Morata sent the champions tumbling out of Europe. "The change of Diego Costa for Llorente was actually defensive, but it didn't work out like that!" grinned Atleti coach Diego Simeone.

Must-see moment: Simeone, arms flapping at his side, rousing the Atlético fans at the end of a famous victory

Highlights: Atalanta 1-2 Paris

12/08/20, quarter-finals

"Choupo-Moting for president!" Just one of many euphoric headlines in the French press the day after Paris secured only their second ever Champions League semi-final berth. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of their foundation, the Ligue 1 powerhouse were staring at defeat until a pair of unlikely heroes came to their rescue in the closing moments – centre-back Marquinhos and substitute forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, originally left out of Paris's squad for the knockout stage. Pure drama.

Must-see moment: the Paris players chanting "Choupo, Choupo" after the cult figure had sealed his place in club history.

Highlights: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern

14/08/20, quarter-finals

Unlike most of these matches, there was nothing close about this one – but it will surely be talked about for years. "The win of the century" according to German newspaper Bild, this was an absolutely blistering display of attacking force from a Bayern side in full stride and a brutal wake-up call for Barcelona, who swiftly parted ways with coach Quique Setién. Two late goals from Philippe Coutinho, on loan from Barça, rubbed extra salt in the wound.

Must-see moment: Teenage wing back Alphonso Davies toying with opponents before delivering a perfect cut-back for Joshua Kimmich.