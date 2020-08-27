Ronaldo strike voted fans' Goal of the Tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo's tremendous finish in Juventus's round of 16 second leg against Lyon has come out top of the Nissan Goal of the Tournament poll, with over 400,000 votes cast.



UEFA's technical observers will be announcing their own official top ten goals of the campaign, but UEFA.com users made their feelings known, choosing their favourite from among the ten strikes that were voted Goal of the Week during the course of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season.

Juventus striker Ronaldo's powerful finish from distance was the most popular goal, with strikes from Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer and Juventus's Juan Cuadrado completing the top three.

Goal of the Tournament top five



1. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus 2-1 Lyon (2nd goal)

07/08/20: round of 16, 2nd leg

2. Marcel Sabitzer, Leipzig 2-1 Zenit

23/10/19: Matchday 3

3. Juan Cuadrado, Atlético 2-2 Juventus

18/09/19: Matchday 1

4. Luis Suárez, Barcelona 2-1 Inter (1st goal)

02/10/19: Matchday 2

5. Serge Gnabry, Lyon 0-3 Bayern (1st goal)

19/08/20: semi-finals



Also nominated

Maxwel Cornet, Man City 1-3 Lyon

15/08/20: quarter-finals

Erling Braut Haaland, Dortmund 2-1 Paris (2nd goal)

18/02/20: round of 16, 1st leg



Dani Olmo, Dinamo Zagreb 1-4 Man City

11/12/19: Matchday 6

Lautaro Martínez, Slavia Praha 1-3 Inter (2nd goal)

27/11/19: Matchday 5

Douglas Costa, Lokomotiv Moskva 1-2 Juventus

06/11/19: Matchday 4