Champions League technical report: the key numbers

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League technical report has been published and is free to read now.

UEFA's panel of experts examine every aspect of the competition, including how the goals were scored, tactical trends and in-depth analysis of all 32 contenders. We pick out just ten of the many nuggets contained within the 108 pages.

The record number of group stage goals including 53 in Group B involving Bayern, Tottenham, Olympiacos and Crvena zveza. The overall season average of 3.24 goals per game was also a new best under the current competition format.

Top ten goals of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season

The most clearances by any team in a single game was by Atlético in the second leg of their round of 16 tie at Liverpool as they eliminated the holders in extra time.

Bayern scored in the first 15 minutes in five of their 11 games. Meanwhile, their final opponents Paris scored eight of their 25 goals in the 79th minute or later.

The percentage of games won by the team scoring first; they lost only 13.9% of those matches.

The number of 0-0 draws: the fewest since 1998/99, the last season before the group stage expanded from 24 to 32 teams and one that featured 85 games compared with the 119 in 2019/20.

Teen sensation Erling Braut Haaland of Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund converted 47.6% of his 21 shots to register ten goals, well ahead of his expected goals (xG) total of 7.20. He managed a goal every 55.4 minutes, better than overall top scorer Robert Lewandowski's 59.1 for his 15.

The number of clubs who did not concede from a corner – including both finalists Bayern and Paris. Additionally, Bayern were the joint-top corner scorers on three along with Atlético and Chelsea.

Ajax goalkeeper André Onana ranked first for goals prevented (xG on target compared to actual goals conceded) for the second year running. Onana's 82% save percentage was also the highest.

Watch the best 2019/20 group stage goals

Number of seconds Tottenham kept the ball for during a 27-pass move that led to Christian Eriksen's goal against Crvena zvezda. On average, each goal came after 13.1 seconds of possession and 4.24 passes, both up from previous seasons.

The amount of possession Manchester City had in their 2-0 win against Dinamo Zagreb, the highest in any of the 119 games. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's former club Bayern had the most possession in ten of their 11 matches, the exception being their 8-2 thrashing of Barcelona (49.3%).

Paris forward Kylian Mbappé produced the fastest sprint of the competition 73 minutes into the final against Bayern. Slavia also ran hard: Peter Olayinka was the only player to average more than 60 sprints per match (the next two on the list were also Slavia players); while club-mates Petr Ševčík (13.47 km) and Tomáš Souček (12.48 km) covered more average distance per match than anyone else in the competition.