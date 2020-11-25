Bayern and Manchester City through to Champions League round of 16

Bayern München and Manchester City qualified for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, while Real Madrid beat Inter in a group nevertheless still topped by Borussia Mönchengladbach and Liverpool lost at home to Atalanta.



Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened. Match highlights are available from midnight where you are.

Group A

Neuer on Bayern win

A ruthless Bayern performance secured qualification from Group A. In an end-to-end encounter, it was Salzburg who came out of the traps faster only for Robert Lewandowski to break the deadlock just before the break. Kingsley Coman doubled the hosts' lead and ﻿Leroy Sané headed Bayern’s third moments after Marc Roca’s dismissal had reduced them to ten men. Mergim Berisha's effort was not enough to threaten the holders' fourth win from four.

Key stat: Bayern extended their competition record-breaking Champions League winning streak to 15 matches.

01/12: Atlético vs Bayern, Lokomotiv vs Salzburg



Visiting goalkeeper Guilherme earned his side a share of the spoils to prevent the second-placed Spaniards from pulling clear of Lokomotiv. The 34-year-old made several saves to cap a fine rearguard display. Atleti could have clinched it late on, but José María Giménez headed narrowly wide.﻿

Key stat: Atleti failed to score for the first time in 23 Champions League group stage home games.

01/12: Atlético vs Bayern, Lokomotiv vs Salzburg

Group B

Real Madrid beat Inter in Milan Getty Images

The 13-time winners went second in Group B with a crucial victory at the bottom club. Madrid were quick out of the blocks with Eden Hazard sweeping in a penalty after Nacho was felled by Nicolò Barella. Inter’s hopes were further damaged when Arturo Vidal was dismissed in the 33rd minute. Substitute Rodrygo’s shot deflected in off Achraf Hakimi to complete the win.

Key stat: Madrid’s victory was their first away to Inter in European competition, the Merengues having lost on five of their previous seven visits.

01/12: Mönchengladbach vs Inter, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid



Gladbach maintained their place at the group summit with a dominant display against Shakhtar. Breel Embolo's overhead kick was the pick of the goals, adding to Lars Stindl's 17th-minute penalty and Nico Elvedi's powerful header. Oscar Wendt then scored his first in the Champions League from a free-kick.

Key stat: Mönchengladbach have lost only one of their last eight Champions League matches, also scoring the first goal in each of their previous eight home games in the competition.

01/12: Mönchengladbach vs Inter, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid

Group C

Guardiola delight after City secure last 16 spot

Man. City booked their place in the knockout stage following a display far more dominant than the final scoreline suggests. Pep Guardiola's side had 21 attempts on goal to their hosts' two, yet only Phil Foden's neat first-half finish – after a sublime Raheem Sterling back-heel – found the back of the net.

Key stat: City have now qualified for the last 16 for eight seasons in a row.

01/12: Marseille vs Olympiacos, Porto vs Man. City



Goals in either half from defender Zaidu Sanusi and Sérgio Oliveira (his third in as many Champions League games) mean Porto are one point away from reaching the last 16. Both teams ended with ten men as Marko Grujić and Leonardo Balerdi saw red. Darío Benedetto went closest for André Villas-Boas' men, hitting a post with a late header.

Key stat: Marseille have lost a competition-record 13 consecutive Champions League games and are yet to score in Group C.

01/12: Marseille vs Olympiacos, Porto vs Man. City

Group D

Ajax got the better of Midtjylland in Amsterdam Getty Images

Three second-half goals moved Ajax to within two points of Group D leaders Liverpool ahead of their trip to Anfield next week. Jesper Hansen’s save from Zakaria Labyad kept Midtjylland level at half-time but a spectacular effort from Ryan Gravenberch was quickly added to by Noussair Mazraoui. David Neres drilled in a third before Awer Mabil pulled one back from the penalty spot.

Key stat: Midtjylland will finish bottom of the section having lost all four fixtures so far.

01/12: Atalanta vs Midtjylland, Liverpool vs Ajax



Liverpool’s perfect group record was ended by a vibrant Atalanta. The visitors took the impetus from the start and Josip Iličić finally made the breakthrough when he prodded in Alejandro Gómez’s cross. Liverpool made four changes straight after that goal, but they were soon two behind when an unmarked Robin Gosens hit the target.﻿

Key stat: Liverpool were unbeaten in 25 European home games (W18 D7) before defeat by Atlético in last season's round of 16 second leg; they have now lost two of their last three Champions League matches at Anfield.

01/12: Atalanta vs Midtjylland, Liverpool vs Ajax