Champions League round of 16 draw: all you need to know

When is it?

The draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday 14 December. The live stream will begin here at 12:00 CET.



Who is involved?

The draw features the eight group winners (seeded) and eight runners-up (unseeded).

Seeded teams

Bayern (GER, Group A)

Real Madrid (ESP, Group B)

Manchester City (ENG, C)

Liverpool (ENG, D)

Chelsea (ENG, E)

Borussia Dortmund (GER, F)

Juventus (ITA, G)

Paris (FRA, H)



Unseeded teams

Atlético (ESP, A)

Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER, B)

Porto (POR, C)

Atalanta (ITA, D)

Sevilla (ESP, E)

Lazio (ITA, F)

Barcelona (ESP, G)

Leipzig (GER, H)



How does the draw work?

The seeded teams are at home in the second legs.

No team can play a club from their UEFA Champions League group or a side from the same national association.

Further restrictions will be confirmed before the draw.

When do ties take place?



The round of 16 first legs are scheduled for 16/17/23/24 February, with the second legs on 9/10/16/17 March. Kick-offs are at 21:00 CET. The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final is on 19 March.