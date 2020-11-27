Champions League group stage permutations: Who needs what?

Through to round of 16

Group A: Bayern München (group winners)

Group C: Manchester City

Group E: Chelsea, Sevilla

Group G: Barcelona, Juventus

Can reach round of 16 on Matchday 5

Group A: Atlético

Group B: Borussia Mönchengladbach, Real Madrid

Group C: Porto

Group D: Liverpool

Group F: Borussia Dortmund, Lazio

Group H: Manchester United

Cannot reach round of 16

Group C: Marseille

Group D: Midtjylland (will finish fourth)

Group E: Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit

Group G: Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencváros

Could be eliminated from top-two contention on Matchday 5

Group A: Lokomotiv, Salzburg

Group B: Shakhtar, Inter

Group C: Olympiacos

Group F: Club Brugge

Group H: İstanbul Başakşehir

Cannot go through or be eliminated on Matchday 5

Group D: Ajax, Atalanta

Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Tuesday 1 December

Highlights: Bayern 4-0 Atlético

Group A: Lokomotiv Moskva (3 points) vs Salzburg (1), Atlético (5) vs Bayern München (12)

Bayern are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Atlético will go through if they beat Bayern and Lokomotiv do not beat Salzburg.

Lokomotiv will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose to Salzburg and Atlético avoid defeat, or if they draw and Atlético beat Bayern.

Salzburg will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose to Lokomotiv (when they would be confirmed in fourth place), or if both games are drawn, or if Atlético beat Bayern.

Group B: Shakhtar Donetsk (4) vs Real Madrid (7), Borussia Mönchengladbach (8) vs Internazionale Milano (2)

Mönchengladbach will go through if they beat Inter, or if they draw and Shakhtar do not beat Madrid. Mönchengladbach will be confirmed in first place if they win and Madrid lose.

Real Madrid will go through if they beat Shakhtar.

Shakhtar will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose to Madrid.

Inter will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they do not beat Mönchengladbach. Inter will be confirmed in fourth place if they do not beat Mönchengladbach and Shakhtar beat Madrid.

Highlights: Man. City 3-1 Porto

Group C: Porto (9) vs Manchester City (12), Marseille (0) vs Olympiacos (3)

Manchester City are through to the round of 16. They will be confirmed as group winners if they avoid defeat by Porto.

Porto will go through if they avoid defeat against City, or if Olympiacos do not beat Marseille.

Olympiacos will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat Marseille, or if Porto avoid defeat against City. Olympiacos will finish third and clinch a UEFA Europa League place if they draw, or if they beat Marseille and Porto avoid defeat against City.

Marseille cannot reach the round of 16. They will be confirmed in fourth place if they do not beat Olympiacos.

Group D: Liverpool (9) vs Ajax (7), Atalanta (7) v Midtjylland (0)

Liverpool will go through if they avoid defeat by Ajax. Liverpool will be confirmed as group winners if they beat Ajax and Atalanta do not beat Midtjylland.

Midtjylland will finish fourth.

No other issues can be settled.

Wednesday 2 December

Group E: Krasnodar (1) vs Rennes (1), Sevilla (10) vs Chelsea (10)

Both Sevilla and Chelsea are through to the round of 16. If either side wins their game, they would clinch first place.

Neither Krasnodar nor Rennes can reach the round of 16. If either side wins their game, they would finish third and clinch a UEFA Europa League place.

Highlights: Lazio 3-1 Dortmund

Group F: Borussia Dortmund (9) vs Lazio (8), Club Brugge (4) vs Zenit (1)

Dortmund will go through if they avoid defeat against Lazio or if Club Brugge do not beat Zenit. Dortmund would clinch first place with a win.

Lazio will go through if they beat Dortmund, or if Club Brugge lose to Zenit, or if both games are drawn.

Club Brugge will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose, or if both games are drawn. If both games are drawn, Club Brugge will finish third and clinch a UEFA Europa League place.

Zenit cannot reach the round of 16. They will be confirmed in fourth place if they do not beat Club Brugge.

Group G: Ferencváros (1) vs Barcelona (12), Juventus (9) vs Dynamo Kyiv (1)

Both Barcelona and Juventus are through to the round of 16. Barcelona will be confirmed in first place if they beat Ferencváros and Juve do not beat Dynamo, or if Barça draw and Juve lose.

Neither Dynamo nor Ferencváros can reach the round of 16. Third place cannot be decided on Matchday 5.

Group H: İstanbul Başakşehir (3) vs Leipzig (6), Manchester United (9) vs Paris Saint-Germain (6)

Manchester United will go through if they avoid defeat against Paris. United will be confirmed in first place if they win and Leipzig do not, or if United draw and Leipzig lose.

İstanbul Başakşehir will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they do not beat Leipzig. Başakşehir will finish fourth if they lose and Paris avoid defeat by United, or if Başakşehir draw and Paris win.

No other issues can be settled.