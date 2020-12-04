Paris vs İstanbul Başakşehir: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

• The French side are involved in a three-way tussle at the top of the section, level on nine points with Leipzig and Manchester United, who meet in the other Matchday 6 fixture. A win at the Parc des Princes would ensure that Paris, who have a head-to-head advantage over both rivals, win the group, while they would also go through as runners-up with a draw, or even a defeat if there is a winner in the other fixture.

• Moise Kean scored twice in the second half in Istanbul on Matchday 2 to give Paris a 2-0 victory in what was İstanbul Başakşehir's first home game in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Turkish side will finish fourth in Group H.

Form guide

Paris

Highlights: Man. United 1-3 Paris (2 mins)

• Thomas Tuchel's team have lost two of their five games in this season's competition 2-1, going down at home to Manchester United and at Leipzig. Aside from their victory at İstanbul Başakşehir, they were 1-0 winners at home to Leipzig on Matchday 4 before a vital 3-1 success at Old Trafford in the last round of fixtures.

• Ligue 1 champions for the seventh time in eight years in 2019/20, and ninth time overall, Paris also won both domestic cups last season. This is the French side's ninth successive UEFA Champions League campaign and 13th in total.

• Paris reached their first European Cup final last season, only to lose 1-0 to Bayern München in Lisbon. They had beaten Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 (1-2 a, 2-0 h), Atalanta in the one-off quarter-final (2-1) and Leipzig (3-0) in the semi-final en route to the decider.

• The Parisians have reached the knockout stages on their last eight UEFA Champions League appearances, although 2019/20 marked their first semi-final appearance since 1995. They suffered three successive last-16 defeats prior to last season.

• Tuchel's side finished first in a section also including Real Madrid, Club Brugge and Galatasaray in 2019/20. They won five of their six games, drawing the other, and conceded only two goals to finish five points above Madrid.

• Paris had scored in 34 successive UEFA Champions League games, matching the competition record set by Madrid between 2011 and 2014, before drawing a blank in last season's final. They have found the net in all five matches this term, making it 31 successive group stage fixtures in which they have now scored.

• Paris have won 15 of their last 23 UEFA Champions League matches (D3 L5). The Matchday 1 defeat by United was one of only four in their last 57 European home games (W38 D16).

Neymar reaction to Paris Old Trafford win

• That loss to United also ended Paris's 24-match unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League group stage at the Parc des Princes (W19 D5), since a December 2004 reversal against CSKA Moskva (1-3). Their home group record since the start of the 2017/18 campaign is now W9 D1 L1.

• Paris are now six games unbeaten against Turkish teams (W5 D1), keeping five clean sheets during that run. Their last home game against a Süper Lig side was a 5-0 win against Galatasaray on Matchday 6 last season.

• The French side have won four of their five home games against Turkish visitors (D1), keeping four clean sheets and scoring 13 goals while conceding only one.

İstanbul Başakşehir

Highlights: İstanbul Başakşehir 3-4 Leipzig (2 mins)

• İstanbul Başakşehir have picked up three points in their first group campaign, from a famous 2-1 win at home to Manchester United on Matchday 3 thanks to first-half strikes from Demba Ba and Edin Višća. The debutants had lost both of their first two games in the group stage 2-0, at Leipzig and at home to Paris, and went down 4-1 at United on Matchday 4.

• A 4-3 defeat at home to Leipzig on Matchday 5 confirmed Başakşehir would finish fourth in Group H; İrfan Can Kahveci became the third player, after Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, to be on the losing side in a UEFA Champions League match despite scoring a hat-trick.

• Başakşehir secured their first UEFA Champions League group stage appearance by last season becoming only the sixth club to lift the Turkish Süper Lig title.

• The Turkish team have twice featured in UEFA Champions League qualifying, losing to Sevilla in the 2017/18 play-offs having beaten Club Brugge in the previous round, and going out to Olympiacos in the 2019/20 play-offs. Başakşehir have won only one of their six matches in UEFA Champions League qualifying (D2 L3).

• Başakşehir made their European debut in the 2015/16 UEFA Europa League and have featured in every season since.

• In 2019/20, after losing both legs against Olympiacos (0-1 h, 0-2 a), Başakşehir went on to finish first in their UEFA Europa League section, picking up ten points to come out on top ahead of Roma, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Wolfsberg. They then produced a memorable comeback against Sporting CP in the round of 32 (1-3 a, 4-1 h aet), but were beaten in the last 16 by Copenhagen (1-0 h, 0-3 a).

• İstanbul Başakşehir are the sixth Turkish club to appear in the UEFA Champions League group stage, after Galatasaray (16 appearances), Beşiktaş (7), Fenerbahçe (6), Bursaspor and Trabzonspor (both 1).

• The Istanbul club have conceded 12 goals in losing their last four European away games, and have lost 11 of their 17 away matches in Europe overall (W3 D3). A 3-0 win at Austrian club Wolfsberg in last season's UEFA Europa League is their sole away clean sheet; they have conceded 37 goals in those 17 away fixtures.

• The Owls are one of four teams making their group stage debut in 2020/21; Midtjylland (Group D), Krasnodar and Rennes (both E) are the others.

• Matchday 2 was İstanbul Başakşehir's first game against a French club.

Links and trivia

• İstanbul Başakşehir coach Okan Buruk was in the Galatasaray team that lost to Paris in the 1996/97 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup second round (4-2 h, 0-4 a) and beat them 1-0 in Istanbul in the 2000/01 UEFA Champions League first group stage.

• Ba scored a decisive late goal as Chelsea beat Paris in the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League quarter-final; Marco Verratti was in the visiting team for that 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.

Two-minute highlights: Man. United 4-1 İstanbul Başakşehir

• Ba was born in Sèvres, a commune less than 10km from Paris, but has spent only one season in France as a professional, scoring 22 goals in 26 appearances for fourth division Rouen in 2005/06.

• Have played together:

Ander Herrera, Ángel Di María & Rafael (Manchester United 2014/15)

Thilo Kehrer & Júnior Caiçara (Schalke 2015–16)

Alexandre Letellier & Enzo Crivelli (Angers 2017)

Marquinhos, Neymar & Giuliano (Brazil)

Idrissa Gueye & Demba Ba (Senegal)

Presnel Kimpembe & Enzo Crivelli (France Under-21s)

• Have played in France:

Rafael (Lyon 2015–20)

Danijel Aleksić (St-Étienne 2012/13, Arles-Avignon 2013/14)

Nacer Chadli (Monaco 2018/19)

Enzo Crivelli (Bordeaux 2014–16, Bastia 2016/17, Angers 2017, Caen 2018–19)

• Neymar scored twice in Brazil's 4-0 friendly win against Turkey in Istanbul on 12 November 2014.

• Julian Draxler scored past İstanbul Başakşehir goalkeeper Mert Günok for Germany in a 3-3 friendly draw against Turkey in Cologne on 7 October. Hasan Ali Kaldırım and substitute Mahmut Tekdemir also featured for the visitors.

Latest news

Paris

• On 28 November Neymar scored his 50th Ligue 1 goal on his 58th appearance in a 2-2 draw at home to Bordeaux on 28 November. He is the fastest Paris player to reach that mark and only former Marseille players Gunnar Andersson (53 matches) and Josip Skoblar (54) were quicker overall.

• Neymar has scored in Paris's last three matches, four goals in total.*

• Eighteen-year-old Thimothée Pembélé made his professional debut against Bordeaux, scoring an early own goal.

• On 20 November Paris let slip a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Monaco, the first time they had lost a league match having been 2-0 up since January 2015. It ended their eight-game winning streak in Ligue 1 in which they had scored 26 goals and conceded only one.

Two-minute highlights: Paris 1-0 Leipzig

• Paris started their Ligue 1 season with two defeats for the first time since 1984/85, losing 1-0 at Lens on 10 September and by the same scoreline at home to Marseille three days later, a game they finished with eight players. That was the first time since 1978/79 they had failed to score in their opening two league fixtures.

• Kylian Mbappé, who scored twice at his former club Monaco on 20 November, has 73 goals and 24 assists in his 84 Ligue 1 appearances for Paris.*

• With nine goals in 12 appearances this season, Mbappé has scored 99 in 136 games for Paris in all competitions.*

• Idrissa Gueye (hamstring) and Thilo Kehrer (groin) returned as substitutes on Matchday 5 having not played since 7 November.

• Marco Verratti came on as a substitute on Matchday 4, his first game since 14 October due to a thigh injury.

• Mauro Icardi came on as a late substitute against Bordeaux after recovering from a knee injury; he had last featured on 2 October.

• Julian Draxler returned from a hamstring injury against Dijon on 24 October having not played since 13 October, although he was replaced in the second half and has not featured since.*

• Presnel Kimpembe played 90 minutes in France's UEFA Nations League wins against Portugal (1-0) and Sweden (4-2) on 14 and 17 November respectively as Les Bleus reached next year's Finals.

• Mbappé was a second-half substitute in France's win against Sweden and provided an assist on what was his first appearance since damaging his hamstring in Paris's 3-0 success at Nantes on 31 October.

• Colin Dagba scored his first goal for France's Under-21 side in a 5-0 win away to Liechtenstein on 12 November. He was sent off in the subsequent 3-1 win against Switzerland as France clinched a place at next year's finals.

• Juan Bernat suffered a serious knee injury in a 1-0 win against Metz on 16 September and is expected to be sidelined for around six months. He was not included in the UEFA Champions League squad.

İstanbul Başakşehir

• Martin Škrtel made his 100th appearance in UEFA club competition on Matchday 5; having picked up a booking, he is banned for the trip to Paris.

• İstanbul Başakşehir's five-match unbeaten league run (W4 D1) was ended on 21 November by a 3-2 loss at city rivals Beşiktaş despite Fredrik Gulbrandsen's two goals in the last nine minutes. They have had won their previous four Süper Lig matches.

• The Turkish champions now have six wins in their last 19 matches in all competitions (D2 L11). They are without a win in four games (L3), the sole draw in that sequence 3-3 at home to Denizlispor on 28 November, a game in which they had led 3-0 and in which they conceded twice in added time.

• Gulbrandsen scored twice against Denizlispor and has five goals in his last five games; he has found the net in three successive Süper Lig matches.*

Highlights: Copenhagen 3-0 İstanbul Başakşehir

• The 17-year-old Turkey Under-21 international defender Ravil Tagir, who was signed from Altınordu in the summer transfer window, made his competitive debut for İstanbul Başakşehir against Denizlispor.

• İstanbul Başakşehir's title defence kicked off with three successive 2-0 defeats, before a goalless draw at home to Göztepe on 3 October got their first point on the board.

• İstanbul Başakşehir also lost their first two league games in their title-winning campaign last season, although their third defeat did not arrive until their 19th fixture.

• Deniz Türüç scored Turkey's second goal in a 3-3 friendly draw against Croatia on 11 November.

• Edin Višća set up Bosnia and Herzegovina's goal in the 3-1 UEFA Nations League defeat against the Netherlands on 15 November.

• Júnior Caiçara tore an achilles tendon on Matchday 1 and is expected to be sidelined for several months after undergoing surgery.

• Enzo Crivelli returned as a substitute on Matchday 5 having not played since being replaced early in the 2-1 win at Konyaspor on 1 November due to a hamstring injury.

• Mahmut Tekdemir, who suffered a groin injury against Antalyaspor on 24 October, returned to action as a late substitute in Turkey's UEFA Nations League game against Russia on 15 November (3-2); he started the 2-0 defeat in Hungary three days later.

*Subject to weekend updates