UEFA Champions League: 2020/21 group stage in numbers

4 Paris's win at Manchester United on 2 December made it the first head-to-head in the competition's history to produce victories for the away side in each of the first four meetings.

5 Liverpool's 5-0 victory at Atalanta was the biggest ever by an English club away to Italian opposition in European competition.

6 Mönchengladbach's 6-0 win at Shakhtar on Matchday 3 equalled their biggest away win in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League – their previous 6-0 success was at EPA Larnaca in their first game in the competition in September 1970.

Highlights: Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool

6 Barcelona's Ronald Koeman became the fifth coach to take charge of at least six teams in the UEFA Champions League after Carlo Ancelotti (eight), Claudio Ranieri, José Mourinho and Rafael Benítez (all six).

8 At Mönchengladbach on Matchday 2, Real Madrid came from two goals down to win or draw a UEFA Champions League match for the eighth time, twice as many as any other side (Manchester United, Lyon, Arsenal, CSKA Moskva and Juventus – all four).

11 In İstanbul Başakşehir's 2-1 victory over Manchester United, Martin Škrtel ended on the winning side in a UEFA Champions League game for the first time in 11 years and 49 days (Liverpool vs Debrecen in 2009). That is the second biggest gap between triumphs in the competition for a player after Denny Landzaat (14 years and 227 days – 1996 to 2010).

Highlights: Mönchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid (2 mins)

13 Marseille set a record of 13 consecutive UEFA Champions League defeats before beating Olympiacos 2-1 on Matchday 5.

13 Barcelona had topped their group for 13 seasons in a row before being overhauled by Juventus on Matchday 6 this time around.

15 Bayern established a new record UEFA Champions League winning streak of 15 games, matching Atlético Madrid's landmark of 15 straight wins in a single European competition (in Atlético's case, the UEFA Europa League). The Spaniards denied Bayern the outright record on Matchday 5.

Highlights: Barcelona 0-3 Juventus (2 mins)

16 Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi both joined Ryan Giggs as the only players to have scored a UEFA Champions League goal in 16 different campaigns. Only Benzema and Messi have scored in 16 successive seasons though.

16 Erling Braut Haaland scored 16 goals in his first 12 UEFA Champions League appearances, group stage onwards. No other player had scored more than 11 in their opening 12 matches (Adriano).

17 On Matchday 1, Jude Bellingham (17 years and 113 days) became the youngest English player ever to start a UEFA Champions League game, overtaking Phil Foden (17 years and 192 days).

17 Barcelona became the first team ever to have two goalscorers aged 17 or under in a UEFA Champions League match when Ansu Fati and Pedri struck against Ferencváros in their group opener.

Highlghts: Barcelona 5-1 Ferencváros

20 Manchester City's Ferrán Torres (20 years and 248 days) became the third-youngest player to score in four consecutive UEFA Champions League games after Kylian Mbappé (18 years and 120 days) and Erling Braut Haaland (19 years and 107 days) when he struck against Olympiacos on Matchday 3.

20 Neymar became the first player in the history of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League to notch 20 goals for two different teams (Barcelona and Paris).

21 At 21 years and 11 months, Kylian Mbappé became the youngest player to reach 20 goals in the UEFA Champions League, breaking the previous landmark held by Lionel Messi (22 years and 8 months).

22 Mohamed Salah's goal at Midtjylland on Matchday 6 was his 22nd for Liverpool in the competition (group stage to final), taking him past Steven Gerrard as the club's highest goalscorer in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League.

25 Real Madrid have qualified for the knockout rounds in all of their 25 seasons in the UEFA Champions League.

26 Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko (16 years and 18 days) became the youngest player to ever appear in the UEFA Champions League, on Matchday 6. The previous record by Céléstine Babayaro (16 years and 87 days) had stood for more than 26 years.

27 Marcus Rashford became the fifth player in UEFA Champions League history to score a hat-trick as a substitute when he netted three times at home to Leipzig. His 27 minutes on the pitch were the fewest of any of the five players to achieve that feat in the competition's history.

Highlights: Manchester United 5-0 Leipzig

34 On Matchday 5 against Sevilla, Olivier Giroud (34 years and 63 days) became the oldest player to hit a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League, and the oldest in the competition since Real Madrid's Ferenc Puskás (38 years and 173 days) against Feyenoord in September 1965. It was also the 17th time that a player had scored four goals or more in a game in the UEFA Champions League era.

35 In İstanbul Başakşehir's 2-1 win against Manchester United on Matchday 3, Demba Ba (35 years and 163 days) became the second oldest African player to score a UEFA Champions League goal behind Didier Drogba (36 years and 259 days).

Highlights: Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea (2 mins)

40 On Matchday 6, Neymar (65 games) became the fourth fastest player to get to 40 goals in the UEFA Champions League after Ruud van Nistelrooy (45 games), Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski (both 61).

53 Juventus striker Álvaro Morata registered his first double in the UEFA Champions League at Dynamo Kyiv on Matchday 1 – in his 53rd match in the tournament. He then repeated the feat at Ferencváros on Matchday 3.

59 A Pep Guardiola side drew 0-0 in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 59 games when Manchester City played at Porto on Matchday 5. The last occasion was when his Bayern team were held by Shakhtar Donetsk in February 2015.

75 Dynamo Kyiv's Mircea Lucescu became the oldest manager to ever take charge of a match in the UEFA Champions League on Matchday 1 – aged 75 years and 83 days.

Two-minute highlights: Krasnodar 1-2 Sevilla

94 Ivan Rakitić scored Sevilla's quickest ever UEFA Champions League goal (three minutes, 52 seconds) and Munir struck their latest (94 minutes, ten seconds) in their 2-1 triumph at Krasnodar on Matchday 4.

133 İrfan Can Kahveci's hat-trick for İstanbul Başakşehir against Leipzig on Matchday 5 was the 133rd in the competition but only the third time the scorer finished on the losing side after Ronaldo, for Real Madrid against Manchester United in April 2003, and Gareth Bale, for Tottenham versus Inter in October 2010. It was also the first treble comprising three goals from outside the area since Man. United's Wayne Rooney against Fenerbahçe in September 2004.

Highlights: İstanbul Başakşehir 3-4 Leipzig (2 mins)

137 On Matchday 4, Liverpool lost at home by more than one goal for the first time in 137 matches at Anfield under Jürgen Klopp. It was also their heaviest home defeat since August 2015, when they crashed 3-0 to West Ham in the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers.

750 Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his 750th career goal for club and country against Dynamo Kyiv on Matchday 5. It was also his first UEFA Champions League goal against that opponent since 7 November 2007 (13 years and 25 days ago) – the biggest gap between goals by a player against an opposing team in UEFA Champions League history.