Champions League round of 16 draw: Barcelona vs Paris, Atlético vs Chelsea
Monday 14 December 2020
Article summary
Barcelona vs Paris and Atlético vs Chelsea are among the pick of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties after the draw was made on Monday.
UEFA Champions League round of 16 fixtures
16 February & 10 March
Leipzig (GER) vs Liverpool (ENG)
Barcelona (ESP) vs Paris (FRA)
17 February & 9 March
Porto (POR) vs Juventus (ITA)
Sevilla (ESP) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)
23 February & 17 March
Lazio (ITA) vs Bayern (GER)
Atlético (ESP) vs Chelsea (ENG)
24 February & 16 March
Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER) vs Manchester City (ENG)
Atalanta (ITA) vs Real Madrid (ESP)
When are the games?
The first legs are scheduled for 16/17 and 23/24 February, with the second legs on 9/10 and 16/17 March. The exact match schedule will be confirmed later on Monday.
How the draw worked
- Two seeding pots were formed: one consisting of the eight group winners and the other of the eight runners-up.
- No team could be drawn against a club from their group or any side from their own association.
- Seeded group winners were drawn away in the round of 16 first legs and at home in the return matches.
Anything else I should know?
Squad changes
Each club can register a maximum three new players for the remaining matches by midnight CET on 2 February 2021. Players are allowed to have played for another club in the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League but there are restrictions on the number of 'List A' players. For more information, check Article 45 of the regulations.
If the tie is level after 180 minutes
The tie is decided on away goals, first and foremost. If the teams still can't be separated, it goes to extra time. If both teams score the same number of goals during the 30 additional minutes, away goals count double. If there are no further goals in extra time, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out (alternate takers).
How does the rest of the season look?
Quarter-finals
Draw: 19 March
First legs: 6/7 April
Second legs: 13/14 April
Semi-finals
Draw: 19 March
First legs: 27/28 April
Second legs: 4/5 May
Final
Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, Istanbul: 29 May