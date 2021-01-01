Top scorer in 2020: Lewandowski edges out Ronaldo, Lukaku and Haaland

Robert Lewandowski has finished the top scorer playing in Europe for club and country for the second calendar year running.

The Poland striker followed up his 54 goals in 2019 by plundering another 47 this year as Bayern München did the domestic double and won the UEFA Champions League. Lewandowski's exploits also earned him the prestigious UEFA Men's Player of the Year and Best FIFA Men's Player awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has finished a calendar year as Europe's top marksman four times in the past decade and not been outside the top ten since 2009, came in three behind Lewandowski with Romelu Lukaku (the 16-goal top scorer in 2020 UEFA competition) and Erling Braut Haaland hot on their heels. Lionel Messi, second last year on 50, just misses out on the top ten for the first time since 2008.

Top scorers in 2020

Robert Lewandowski: Men's Player of the Year 2019/20

47 goals from 44 games: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München & Poland)

44 goals from 45 games: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus & Portugal)

40 goals in 52 games: Romelu Lukaku (Internazionale Milano & Belgium)

39 goals in 37 games: Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund & Norway)﻿

34 goals in 42 games: Ciro Immobile (Lazio & Italy)

33 goals in 38 games: Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys)

33 goals in 42 games: Rauno Sappinen (Flora & Estonia)

30 goals from 41 games: Nikita Rukavytsya (Maccabi Haifa)

29 goals from 41 games: Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain & France)

28 goals in 26 games: Kasper Junker (Bodø/Glimt)

28 goals in 56 games: Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP, Manchester United & Portugal)

For European top-flight club (including domestic cups, excluding friendlies) and senior international team (including friendlies)

Roll of honour: previous ten years

Lewandowski: Watch all of his 2019/20 goals

2019: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München & Poland) 54 goals from 58 games

2018: Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) 51 goals from 54 games

2017: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur & England) 56 goals from 52 games

2016: Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) 59 goals from 62 games

2015: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 57 goals from 57 games

2014: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 61 goals from 60 games

2013: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 69 goals from 59 games

2012: Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) 91 goals from 69 games

2011: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 60 goals from 60 games

2010: Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) 60 goals from 64 games

