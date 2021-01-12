Europe's 2020/21 top scorer: who is in the running?

As the campaign unfolds, UEFA.com is tracking the top scorers in UEFA's most prominent club competitions and the continent's leading domestic leagues.

Six players have scored six goals since the start of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League group stages, while Robert Lewandowski is already five goals clear of the second highest scorer in the domestic competitions.

Top scorers in 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League (group stage to final)

Watch all of Haaland's Champions League goals this season

6 Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League)

6 Álvaro Morata (Juventus, UEFA Champions League)

6 Neymar (Paris, UEFA Champions League)

6 Pizzi (Benfica, UEFA Europa League)

6 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United, UEFA Champions League)

6 Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille, UEFA Europa League)

5 Leon Bailey (Leverkusen, UEFA Europa League)

5 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea, UEFA Champions League)

5 Ciro Immobile (Lazio, UEFA Champions League)

5 Mikael Ishak (Lech Poznań, UEFA Europa League)

5 Lukás Juliš (Sparta Praha, UEFA Europa League)

5 Donyell Malen (PSV, UEFA Europa League)

5 Darwin Núñez (Benfica, UEFA Europa League)

5 Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach, UEFA Champions League)

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern, UEFA Champions League) – 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, UEFA Champions League) – 122017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League) – 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League) – 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League) – 16



Top scorers in Europe's 2020/21 top five domestic leagues

Lewandowski: Watch all of his 2019/20 goals

20 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München, GER)

15 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, ITA)

13 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, ENG)

12 Boulaye Dia (Reims, FRA)

12 Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund, GER)

12 Romelu Lukaku (Inter, ITA)

12 Kylian Mbappé (Paris, FRA)

12 Heung-min Son (Tottenham, ENG)

11 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United, ENG)

11 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton, ENG)

11 Memphis Depay (Lyon, FRA)

11 Ciro Immobile (Lazio, ITA)

11 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP)

11 Jamie Vardy (Leicester, ENG)

2019/20: Ciro Immobile (Lazio, ITA) – 36

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 36

2017/18: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 34

2016/17: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 37

2015/16: Luis Suárez (Barcelona, ESP) – 40

Last updated: 12 January