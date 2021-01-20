UEFA.com fans' Men's Team of the Year: stats breakdown

The UEFA.com fans' Men's Team of the Year 2020 has been revealed, with almost 6 million votes cast over the course of more than a month.



All users who submitted a team will now be entered into a prize draw to win a VIP trip to both the men's and the women's UEFA Champions League finals. You can check out the UEFA.com fans' Women's Team of the Year 2020 here.

The UEFA.com fans' Team of the Year reflects the votes of the fans in parallel with players' achievements in 2020 and was validated based on input from a UEFA technical observer panel throughout the course of the year.



Manuel Neuer (Bayern)

Manuel Neuer: Champions League Goalkeeper of the 2019/20 Season

All-time selections: 4

2020

UEFA club competition: 11 appearances (5 clean sheets)

Domestic: 34 (13)

Germany: 4 (0)

Total: 49 (18)

Back in the team for the first time since 2015, after a year in which he won a second career treble and was voted Goalkeeper of the Season for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League.

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)

All-time selections: debut

2020

UEFA club competition: 9 appearances (4 clean sheets)

Domestic: 28 (12)

Germany: 2 (0)

Total: 39 (16)

Another mainstay of Bayern's UEFA Champions League-winning side, Kimmich makes the final XI for the first time after his fifth nomination. Named Defender of the Season in October.

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Ramos reflects on 100-goal milestone for Real Madrid

All-time selections: 9

2020

UEFA club competition: 4 appearances (1 clean sheets)

Domestic: 34 (15)

Spain: 8 (4)

Total: 46 (20)

Selected in seven successive UEFA.com fans' Teams of the Year prior to his 2019 absence, Ramos is back after another Liga-winning year in which he also became Europe's most-capped men's international ever.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

All-time selections: 3

2020

UEFA club competition: 2 appearances (0 clean sheets)

Domestic: 28 (11)

Netherlands: 5 (2)

Total: 35 (13)

Imperious throughout Liverpool's long-awaited Premier League-winning campaign, Van Dijk once again featured in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season. Included in the team for the third year running.

Alphonso Davies (Bayern)

All-time selections: debut

2020

UEFA club competition: 8 appearances (5 clean sheets)

Domestic: 28 (13)

Canada: no appearances

Total: 36 (18)

Had made just three UEFA Champions League outings prior to 2020 but was electric in the latter stages of Bayern's triumphant campaign. First Canadian to make the UEFA.com fans' Team of the Year.

Thiago Alcántara (Bayern/Liverpool)

All-time selections: debut

2020

UEFA club competition: 5 appearances (0 goals)

Domestic: 16 (3)

Spain: 2 (0)

Total: 23 (3)

Second behind De Bruyne for the Midfielder of the Season award, Thiago was Bayern's heartbeat during their sensational 2019/20 before signing for Liverpool in September. Only nominated for the first time in 2019.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne: Champions League Midfielder of the 2019/20 Season

All-time selections: 3

2020

UEFA club competition: 5 appearances (2 goals)

Domestic: 36 (9)

Belgium: 4 (1)

Total: 45 (12)

Midfielder of the Season for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League, De Bruyne makes the cut for the third time in four years after another magisterial 12 months for club and country.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

All-time selections: 15

2020

UEFA club competition: 6 appearances (6 goals)

Domestic: 33 (35)

Portugal: 6 (3)

Total: 45 (44)

The evergreen Ronaldo has been in every Team of the Year since 2007 – and still he goes on. Even at nearly 36, he's as prolific as ever for Juventus and Portugal.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Watch all Lionel Messi's Champions League goals

All-time selections: 12

2020

UEFA club competition: 7 appearances (4 goals)

Domestic: 37 (22)

Argentina: 4 (1)

Total: 48 (27)

Another year, another barrage of goals and match-winning performances. Messi has missed out on the UEFA.com fans' Team of the Year only once (2013) since his first inclusion in 2008.

Neymar (Paris)

All-time selections: 2

2020

UEFA club competition: 10 appearances (8 goals)

Domestic: 17 (11)

Brazil: 2 (3)

Total: 29 (22)

Adds to his sole previous appearance in 2015; won another domestic treble with Paris and inspired the French side to their first UEFA Champions League final.

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

Lewandowski: Watch all of his 2019/20 goals

All-time selections: 2

2020

UEFA club competition: 10 appearances (8 goals)

Domestic: 30 (37)

Poland: 4 (2)

Total: 44 (47)

UEFA Men's Player of the Year, Forward of the Season, 2019/20 UEFA Champions League top scorer, Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year – the list goes on. Lewandowski pieced together a peerless 2020.