Porto vs Juventus Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Porto host Juventus in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 17 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

What's the story?

It is 18 years since Cristiano Ronaldo left his homeland but the fanfare that greets his return is as loud as ever. Now 35, he shows no sign of slowing down his prolific scoring and against Porto he may feel he has a point to prove: the former Sporting CP man has managed a solitary win in six meetings with the Dragons, and scored just one goal, but what a goal it was.

Where to watch the game on TV

Form guide

Porto

Form: DDDDWW

Latest: Porto 2-2 Boavista, 13/02

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga

Juventus

Form: LDWWWW

Latest: Napoli 1-0 Juventus, 13/02

Where they stand: 4th in Serie A

Possible line-ups

Porto: Marchesín; Manafá, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira, Uribe, Otávio; Corona, Marega, Díaz



Juventus: ﻿Szczęsny; Danilo, De Ligt, Chielini, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Rabiot, Bentancur, McKennie; Morata, Ronaldo

Expert predictions

Carlos Machado, Porto reporter: Porto are expected to be a full strength, using a similar line-up to that which performed consistently in the group stage. Not always at their peak domestically – they have drawn their last four games – the Dragons have been more reliable in the UEFA Champions League and expect a willing and batting performance in a competition where they are pleased to fill the role of underdogs. With Juventus also showing vulnerability of late, you can expect something from Porto here.

Paolo Menicucci, Juventus reporter: The weekend defeat against Napoli, the third since December after losses against Fiorentina and Inter, confirms that Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus are still searching for consistency. The Bianconeri, however, have conceded only two goals in their last eight games in all competitions and a watertight defence could be key when you have a certain Cristiano Ronaldo (with his 134 UEFA Champions League career goals) in attack.

View from the camps

Flashback: The last time Juventus met Porto

Pepe, Porto defender: "I expect to win [against Juventus]. We realise it’s going to be very tough. Juventus have top-class players. In my opinion, they’ve got the best player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo. So, we have our work cut out for us. We’re still going to give it our best shot. We’ll follow all of the instructions the coach has given us and we’re going to play well."

Danilo, Juventus defender: "Porto are always a difficult side to come up against in these kinds of matches. When I played there, I remember that my colleagues and I would wait for these types of matches. We prepared in a special way for these matches, so I expect a huge challenge because I’m sure that Sérgio [Conceição] will prepare the team to win and to advance further in the qualifiers."

Sérgio Conceição, Porto coach: "We will give Juventus problems as Porto also have something in their DNA. We have a winning mentality regardless of the opponent. We need to be aware that our approach has to change at different times of the game while always looking for the positive result."

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus forward: "[This is] a very important game against a very strong team and I only hope that it may be the beginning of the long walk to take to the final. Respect for the opponent, desire the victory and 100% focus on our goals."

Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus defender: "We have been on a good run – Saturday's match [a 1-0 loss at Napoli] doesn't hurt us. We are still fighting on all fronts. We're going into it with enthusiasm, albeit aware of the obstacles. Porto defend very well, they are a physical team and we will have to be good at breaking them down and avoiding the counterattacks that can be devastating."

Andrea Pirlo, Juventus coach: "The Champions League is a unique competition. There are so many teams fighting to win, everyone wants it, and it really depends on which moment you're in when you face teams. It's important to be mentally ready."

Jesús Manuel Corona, Porto defender: "You dream of moments like this. We will have to demonstrate the character and courage that characterises Porto. We have to go in with that mentality and do the best we can."

Porto

In: Carraça

Out: Shoya Nakajima

Juventus

In: none

Out: Elia Petrelli, Manolo Portanova, Franco Tongya