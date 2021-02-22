Lazio vs Bayern Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Lazio host Bayern in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 23 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

What's the story?

Holders Bayern face Lazio test

The Bayern juggernaut shows no sign of slowing. The holders are nearly two years unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League, winning 16 and drawing one since defeat by Liverpool in the 2018/19 round of 16 second leg. Lazio will approach the game unburdened by expectation and they have an ace in their pack. For all Robert Lewandowski's brilliance in 2019/20, one man outscored even him in Europe's top leagues: Lazio's Ciro Immobile.

Where to watch the game on TV

Form guide

Lazio

Form: WLWWLW

Latest: Lazio 1-0 Sampdoria, 20/02

Where they stand: 6th in Serie A

Bayern

Form: LDWWWW

Latest: Eintracht 2-1 Bayern, 20/02

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, Club World Cup winners

Possible line-ups

Lazio: Reina; Patric, Acerbi, Musacchio; Lazzari, Milinković-Savić, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Marušić; Correa, Immobile



Bayern: Neuer; Süle, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Roca; Sané, Goretzka, Coman; Lewandowski



Expert predictions

Vieri Capretta, Lazio reporter: On their day, Lazio can beat anyone, as shown against Dortmund on Matchday 1. With their strongest XI, they could cause the European champions problems, so look out for a surprise result. If they are strong at the back, with the likes of Immobile or Luis Alberto, Lazio could get the win.

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter: Bayern are favourites on paper but increasing signs of fatigue are a concern for Hansi Flick. The recently-crowned world champions have dropped five points in their last two Bundesliga matches and are too often reliant on the individual brilliance of Neuer and Lewandowksi at either end of the pitch. Defensive improvements are a must as they continue the defence of their UEFA Champions League crown.

View from the camps

Simone Inzaghi, Lazio coach: "Tomorrow's match is the culmination of the last five years of working with a fantastic group. We will play the match at our best, trying to enjoy ourselves. Bayern won the UEFA Champions League and the Club World Cup – more than focusing on their weaknesses, I am focusing on my team. In our path we have played many finals, we know how to face a game like tomorrow's."

Hansi Flick, Bayern coach: "Now we need to be in top form in the Champions League. These are special matches for us and I'm expecting the team to be especially motivated. We have an idea of how we want to play. We want to start showing that from the start of games. I have complete confidence that the team will do that on Tuesday."

Lazio

In: Senad Lulić, Mateo Musacchio

Out: Djavan Anderson, Luis Felipe

Bayern

In: Tanguy Nianzou

Out: Bright Arrey-Mbi, Christopher Richards, Joshua Zirkzee