Champions League recap: Haaland the star for Dortmund

Erling Braut Haaland's six goals were key to Borussia Dortmund heading into the UEFA Champions League last 16 as group winners.



Campaign so far

Group F winners: W4 D1 L1 F12 A5

Top scorer: Erling Braut Haaland (6)

20/10: Lazio 3-1 Dortmund (Haaland 71)

28/10: Dortmund 2-0 Zenit (Sancho 78pen, Haaland 90+1)

04/11: Club Brugge 0-3 Dortmund (Hazard 14, Haaland 18 32)

24/11: Dortmund 3-0 Club Brugge (Haaland 18 60, Sancho 45)

02/12: Dortmund 1-1 Lazio (Guerreiro 44)

08/12: Zenit 1-2 Dortmund (Piszczek 68, Witsel 78)

Their campaign in ten words: With Erling Braut Haaland leading the line, anything is possible.

UEFA.com reporter’s view

After a false start on Matchday 1, Dortmund turned things around with three straight victories. Haaland's record-breaking scoring exploits stole most of the headlines, but the progress made by BVB's dynamic young squad as a whole laid the foundations for another strong run.

James Thorogood, Dortmund reporter

What we’ve learned

Lucien Favre vacated the BVB hot seat before Christmas Getty Images

Although they topped their pool, Dortmund were not completely convincing. They responded well to an opening-night loss at Lazio, but could still seem disjointed and it was no huge surprise when coach Lucien Favre was replaced shortly before Christmas. The knockout stage should provide invaluable experience for Dortmund's youngsters: they fielded ten players aged under 23 during the group phase, including the youngest player in UEFA Champions League history (see below).

Key stats

• Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko (16 years and 18 days) became the youngest player ever to appear in the UEFA Champions League, on Matchday 6. The previous record by Céléstine Babayaro (16 years and 87 days) had stood for more than 26 years.

• Haaland is one of four men leading the scoring chart with six goals after the group stage, albeit he took the fewest games – four – to rack up his tally. What's more, the Norwegian has 16 goals from his first 12 UEFA Champions League outings, group stage onwards. No other player scored more than 11 in their opening 12 matches (Adriano).

• Dortmund's players covered the most ground of any team during a group stage match in the 3-0 victory at Club Brugge on Matchday 3: 124.19km. They were only out-passed during this season's group stage by Barcelona.

Who’s in charge?

Edin Terzić is Dortmund's interim coach for the remainder of 2020/21. A former BVB youth coach and analyst for Jürgen Klopp, the 38-year-old was assistant to previous boss Favre, whose reign ended in December.