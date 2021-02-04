Champions League recap: Unbeaten Lazio show class

The goals of Ciro Immobile helped Lazio to secure their place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.



Campaign so far

Immobile 'proud' as Lazio make last 16

Group F runners-up: W2 D4 L0 F11 A7

Top scorer: Ciro Immobile (5)

20/10: Lazio 3-1 Dortmund (Immobile 6, Hitz 23og, Akpa-Akpro 76)

28/10: Club Brugge 1-1 Lazio (Correa 14)

04/11: Zenit 1-1 Lazio (Caicedo 82)

24/11: Lazio 3-1 Zenit (Immobile 3 55pen, Parolo 22)

02/12: Dortmund 1-1 Lazio (Immobile 67pen)

08/12: Lazio 2-2 Club Brugge (Corea 12, Immobile 27pen)

Their campaign in ten words: Showed some class in adversity after illness ravaged their squad.

UEFA.com reporter’s view

Lazio return to the knockout stage for the first time since 1999/2000 – and they did so in style. The Biancocelesti are still unbeaten, have scalped Pot 1 side Dortmund, managed two wins out of three at home and boast a top-level striker in Immobile (witness five goals in four matches). Coach Simone Inzaghi said they wanted to rewrite the history of the club, and they certainly have.

Vieri Capretta, Lazio reporter

What we’ve learned

Highlights: Lazio 3-1 Dortmund

Despite having to cope with several injuries, Lazio have shown why they were legitimate Serie A title contenders last season; their victory over Dortmund on Matchday 1 set them up for a first knockout stage qualification in 21 years.

Immobile is a top-level striker even on the European stage, while the likes of Luis Alberto and Sergej Milinković-Savić provide a midfield quality that few sides possess. With rock-solid centre-half Francesco Acerbi at the back, Lazio will be a tough opponent for anyone.

Squad changes

In: Senad Lulić, Mateo Musacchio

Out: Djavan Anderson, Luis Felipe

Key stats

• With five goals in four games this term, Immobile has a total of nine in 14 UEFA Champions League appearances. That places him just one behind the likes of Mario Balotelli and Christian Vieri among the top Italian scorers in the competition.

Watch Inzaghi score four for Lazio in 2000 last-16

• Lazio's only previous qualification for the knockout stage was in 1999/2000 when they suffered a 5-3 aggregate defeat by Valencia in the last eight.

• Goalkeeper Pepe Reina has made 176 outings in UEFA club competition, leaving him third on the all-time list behind Cristiano Ronaldo (182) and Iker Casillas (188).

Who’s in charge?

Former Lazio striker Inzaghi took the reins – his first managerial appointment – in 2016. Under his command, Lazio have lifted three domestic trophies and reached this competition's group stage for the first time since 2007/08.