Club World Cup: Bayern begin bid for second title

Bayern begin their bid for a second FIFA Club World Cup title in Qatar on Monday.

Hansi Flick's team will open their campaign with a semi-final against Al Ahly of Egypt (19:00 CET kick-off). The winner of the earlier semi-final between Mexico's Tigres UANL and Brazilian side Palmeiras await in the final, which takes place on Thursday 11 February (19:00).

Bayern were crowned European champions for a sixth time in August following a 1-0 defeat of Paris in the Lisbon final. The Bundesliga outfit now embark on a second Club World Cup participation. Their previous appearance came in 2013, when Josep Guardiola’s team lifted the trophy in Marrakesh thanks to a 2-0 final victory over Raja Casablanca.

2020 final highlights: Paris 0-1 Bayern

European sides have won each of the last seven editions of the Club World Cup, a run started by Bayern in 2013 and extended by Liverpool’s 2019 triumph.

FIFA Club World Cup roll of honour

Real Madrid 4 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Barcelona 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Corinthians 2 (2000, 2012)

AC Milan 1 (2007)

Bayern München 1 (2013)

Internacional 1 (2006)

Internazionale Milano 1 (2010)

Liverpool 1 (2019)

Manchester United 1 (2008)

São Paulo 1 (2005)

Most overall world club titles*

Real Madrid last won the Club World Cup in 2018 Real Madrid via Getty Images

Real Madrid 7 (1960, 1998, 2002; 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

AC Milan 4 (1969, 1989, 1990; 2007)

Barcelona 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Bayern München 3 (1976, 2001; 2013)

Boca Juniors 3 (1977, 2000, 2003)

Internazionale Milano 3 (1964, 1965; 2010)

Nacional 3 (1971, 1980, 1988)

Peñarol 3 (1961, 1966, 1982)

São Paulo 3 (1992, 1993; 2005)

*European/South American Cup plus FIFA Club World Cup

Club World Cup winners by nation

7: Spain

4: Brazil

2: England, Italy

1: Germany

European sides' Club World Cup scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo first won the Club World Cup in 2008 Getty Images

7: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)



6: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)



5: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Luis Suárez (Barcelona)



3: Nicolas Anelka (Real Madrid), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)



2: Adriano (Barcelona), Peter Crouch (Liverpool), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Quinton Fortune (Manchester United), Raúl González (Real Madrid), Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan), Pedro Rodríguez (Barcelona), own goals

1: Jonathan Biabiany (Internazionale), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Nicky Butt (Manchester United), Dante (Bayern München), Deco (Barcelona), Samuel Eto'o (Internazionale), Cesc Fàbregas (Barcelona), Darren Fletcher (Manchester United), Geremi (Real Madrid), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Mario Götze (Bayern München), Eidur Gudjohnsen (Barcelona), Xavi Hernández (Barcelona), Fernando Hierro (Real Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid), Kaká (AC Milan), Naby Keïta (Liverpool), Seydou Keita (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid), Mario Mandžukić (Bayern München), Rafael Márquez (Barcelona), Juan Mata (Chelsea), Maxwell (Barcelona), Diego Milito (Internazionale), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Fernando Morientes (Real Madrid), Alessandro Nesta (AC Milan), Goran Pandev (Internazionale), Franck Ribéry (Bayern München), Ronaldinho (Barcelona), Sávio (Real Madrid), Clarence Seedorf (AC Milan), Dejan Stanković (Internazionale), Thiago Alcántara (Bayern München), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Nemanja Vidić (Manchester United), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United), Javier Zanetti (Internazionale)