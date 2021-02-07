UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Champions League venue changes

Sunday 7 February 2021

The round of 16 first legs between Mönchengladbach and Manchester City, plus Leipzig and Liverpool will now take place in Budapest.

Puskás Aréna in Budapest AFP via Getty Images

08/02/2021: Mönchengladbach vs Manchester City

UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Borussia VfL 1900 Mönchengladbach and Manchester City FC will now take place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. The date of the match (24 February 2021) and kick-off time (21:00 CET) will remain the same.

UEFA would like to thank Borussia VfL 1900 Mönchengladbach and Manchester City FC for their close cooperation and support, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to host the match in question.

07/02/2021: Leipzig vs Liverpool

UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC will now take place at Puskás Aréna in Budapest. The date of the match (16 February 2021) and kick-off time (21:00 CET) will remain the same.

UEFA would like to thank RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC for their close cooperation and assistance in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their support and agreeing to host the match in question.

