Champions League form guide: the round of 16 contenders' latest results

Form includes all competitions; most recent result listed first. Latest results and next fixtures are league games unless otherwise stated.

Barcelona

Last six games: LWWWWW

Latest outing: Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona, 10/02 (Copa del Rey semi-final first leg)

Next match: Barcelona vs Alavés, 13/02

Where they stand: 3rd in Liga, Copa del Rey semi-finals

Paris

Last six games: WWWLWW

Latest outing: Caen 0-1 Paris, 10/02 (French Cup round of 64)

Next match: ﻿Paris vs Nice, 13/02

Where they stand: 3rd in Ligue 1, French Cup round of 32

Leipzig

Last six games: WWWLWD

Latest outing: Schalke 0-3 Leipzig, 06/02

Next match: Leipzig vs Augsburg, 12/02

Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

Liverpool

Last six games: LLWWLL

Latest outing: Liverpool 1-4 Man. City, 07/02

Next match: Leicester vs Liverpool, 13/02

Where they stand: 4th in Premier League

Porto

Last six games: DDDWWW

Latest outing: Braga 1-1 Porto, 10/02 (Portuguese Cup semi-final first leg)

Next match: Porto vs Boavista, 13/02

Where they stand: ﻿2nd in Liga, Portuguese Cup semi-finals

Juventus

Last six games: DWWWWW

Latest outing: Juventus 0-0 Inter, 09/02 (agg: 2-1, Coppa Italia semi-final second leg)

Next match: Napoli vs Juventus, 13/02

Where they stand: 3rd in Serie A, Coppa Italia final

Sevilla

Last six games: WWWWWW

Latest outing: Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona, 10/02 (Copa del Rey semi-final first leg)

Next match: Sevilla vs Huesca, 13/02

Where they stand: 4th in Liga, Copa del Rey semi-finals

Dortmund

Last six games: LWWLLD

Latest outing: Freiburg 2-1 Dortmund, 06/02

Next match: Dortmund vs Hoffenheim, 13/02

Where they stand: 6th in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

Atlético

Last six games: DWWWWL

Latest outing: Atlético 2-2 Celta Vigo, 08/02

Next match: Granada vs Atlético, 13/02

Where they stand: 1st in Liga

Chelsea

Last six games: WWWWDW

Latest outing: Barnsley 0-1 Chelsea, 11/02 (FA Cup)

Next match: ﻿Chelsea vs Newcastle, 15/02

Where they stand: 5th in Premier League, FA Cup quarter-finals

Lazio

Last six games: WWLWWW

Latest outing: Lazio 1-0 Cagliari, 07/02

Next match: Inter vs Lazio, 14/02

Where they stand: 5th in Serie A

Bayern

Last six games: WWWWWW

Latest outing: Bayern 1-0 Tigres UANL, 11/02 (Club World Cup final)

Next match: Bayern vs Arminia, 15/02

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, Club World Cup winners TBC

Atalanta

Last six games: WDDLWW

Latest outing: Atalanta 3-1 Napoli, 10/02 (Coppa Italia semi-final second leg)

Next match: Cagliari vs Atalanta, 14/02

Where they stand: 7th in Serie A, Coppa Italia final

Real Madrid

Last six games: WWLWLL

Latest outing: Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe, 09/02

Next match: ﻿Real Madrid vs Valencia, 14/02

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga

Mönchengladbach

Last six games: LWDWWD

Latest outing: Mönchengladbach 1-2 Köln, 06/02

Next match: Wolfsburg vs Mönchengladbach, 14/02

Where they stand: 7th in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

Manchester City

Last six games: WWWWWW

Latest outing: Swansea 1-3 Man. City, 10/02 (FA Cup)

Next match: ﻿Man. City vs Tottenham, 13/02

Where they stand: 1st ﻿in Premier League, FA Cup quarter-finals, League Cup final