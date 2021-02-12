Champions League form guide: the round of 16 contenders' latest results
Friday 12 February 2021
Keep track of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 contenders' form, latest results, league position and upcoming fixtures.
Form includes all competitions; most recent result listed first. Latest results and next fixtures are league games unless otherwise stated.
Barcelona vs Paris (16 February)
Barcelona
Last six games: LWWWWW
Latest outing: Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona, 10/02 (Copa del Rey semi-final first leg)
Next match: Barcelona vs Alavés, 13/02
Where they stand: 3rd in Liga, Copa del Rey semi-finals
Paris
Last six games: WWWLWW
Latest outing: Caen 0-1 Paris, 10/02 (French Cup round of 64)
Next match: Paris vs Nice, 13/02
Where they stand: 3rd in Ligue 1, French Cup round of 32
Leipzig vs Liverpool (16 February)
Leipzig
Last six games: WWWLWD
Latest outing: Schalke 0-3 Leipzig, 06/02
Next match: Leipzig vs Augsburg, 12/02
Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals
Liverpool
Last six games: LLWWLL
Latest outing: Liverpool 1-4 Man. City, 07/02
Next match: Leicester vs Liverpool, 13/02
Where they stand: 4th in Premier League
Porto vs Juventus (17 February)
Porto
Last six games: DDDWWW
Latest outing: Braga 1-1 Porto, 10/02 (Portuguese Cup semi-final first leg)
Next match: Porto vs Boavista, 13/02
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Portuguese Cup semi-finals
Juventus
Last six games: DWWWWW
Latest outing: Juventus 0-0 Inter, 09/02 (agg: 2-1, Coppa Italia semi-final second leg)
Next match: Napoli vs Juventus, 13/02
Where they stand: 3rd in Serie A, Coppa Italia final
Sevilla vs Dortmund (17 February)
Sevilla
Last six games: WWWWWW
Latest outing: Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona, 10/02 (Copa del Rey semi-final first leg)
Next match: Sevilla vs Huesca, 13/02
Where they stand: 4th in Liga, Copa del Rey semi-finals
Dortmund
Last six games: LWWLLD
Latest outing: Freiburg 2-1 Dortmund, 06/02
Next match: Dortmund vs Hoffenheim, 13/02
Where they stand: 6th in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals
Atlético vs Chelsea (23 February)
Atlético
Last six games: DWWWWL
Latest outing: Atlético 2-2 Celta Vigo, 08/02
Next match: Granada vs Atlético, 13/02
Where they stand: 1st in Liga
Chelsea
Last six games: WWWWDW
Latest outing: Barnsley 0-1 Chelsea, 11/02 (FA Cup)
Next match: Chelsea vs Newcastle, 15/02
Where they stand: 5th in Premier League, FA Cup quarter-finals
Lazio vs Bayern (23 February)
Lazio
Last six games: WWLWWW
Latest outing: Lazio 1-0 Cagliari, 07/02
Next match: Inter vs Lazio, 14/02
Where they stand: 5th in Serie A
Bayern
Last six games: WWWWWW
Latest outing: Bayern 1-0 Tigres UANL, 11/02 (Club World Cup final)
Next match: Bayern vs Arminia, 15/02
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, Club World Cup winners TBC
Atalanta vs Real Madrid (24 February)
Atalanta
Last six games: WDDLWW
Latest outing: Atalanta 3-1 Napoli, 10/02 (Coppa Italia semi-final second leg)
Next match: Cagliari vs Atalanta, 14/02
Where they stand: 7th in Serie A, Coppa Italia final
Real Madrid
Last six games: WWLWLL
Latest outing: Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe, 09/02
Next match: Real Madrid vs Valencia, 14/02
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga
Mönchengladbach vs Man. City (24 February)
Mönchengladbach
Last six games: LWDWWD
Latest outing: Mönchengladbach 1-2 Köln, 06/02
Next match: Wolfsburg vs Mönchengladbach, 14/02
Where they stand: 7th in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals
Manchester City
Last six games: WWWWWW
Latest outing: Swansea 1-3 Man. City, 10/02 (FA Cup)
Next match: Man. City vs Tottenham, 13/02
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup quarter-finals, League Cup final