adidas reveals official match ball for 2021 UEFA Champions League final

A milestone will be marked in the remaining rounds of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League, with the adidas Finale Istanbul 21 celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 'starball' design.

First introduced in 2001, the 'starball' design is based on the UEFA Champions League logo and has become a symbol of world football’s top club competition. The new official ball will be used in all the remaining UEFA Champions League matches this season, including the Atatürk Olympic Stadium final on 29 May 2021.

The Finale Istanbul 21 features every design from the previous 20 UEFA Champions League finals, weaving past and present together into a high-performance ball. Slim red banners detail each year and city, while the thermally bonded star panels provide a seamless surface for an improved first touch.

The ball continues to offer control, aerobatic stability and a secure grip via thermally bonded hexagon panels, overlapping stars and textured coating. Incorporating sustainable glue, the ball provides a seamless surface and improved first touch for even more precision on the pitch.