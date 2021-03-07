UEFA Champions League preview: what to look out for this week

Four round of 16 ties conclude this week, with Cristiano Ronaldo eager to prolong his UEFA Champions League campaign, and Erling Haaland keen to tighten his grip on the race to be 2020/21 top scorer.

See what's coming up on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Round of 16 second legs

Tuesday 9 March

Juventus vs Porto

Dortmund vs Sevilla

Wednesday 10 March

Liverpool vs Leipzig

Paris vs Barcelona

Porto take slender lead to Turin

Highlights: Porto 2-1 Juventus (2 mins)

If the Portuguese papers were euphoric in the wake of Porto's impressive 2-1 first-leg win against Juventus, coach Sérgio Conçeicão was more measured: "It wasn't perfect because we conceded." The Dragons might have made it 3-0 at one point, but instead a one-goal lead looks slender as they head to Turin to face Cristiano Ronaldo, who knows that – if his side get through this tie – he can equal Iker Casillas's record of 177 UEFA Champions League appearances in the quarter-finals. Fail, and the 36-year-old would have to wait until the autumn for his next chance.

Sevilla out to tame the beast

Highlights: Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund (2 mins)

The Spanish press gave Erling Haaland his due after his two finishes helped Dortmund win 3-2 at Sevilla last time out; Marca's headline read 'Hammer Haaland', while its match report started with the words: "A monster called." Dortmund's beastly striker tops the competition rankings this season with eight goals, and the German papers are running out of ways to praise him, Bild writing that he is "in a Champions League of his own". However, Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla do not shy away from a scrap. An early goal could shake things up.

Shaky Liverpool await Leipzig

Highlights: Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool (2 mins)

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané pounced to earn Liverpool a 2-0 away win in the first leg, and provide some relief for Jürgen Klopp's beleaguered side; "It was the game we wanted, it was the game we needed," said the manager. The Reds remain vulnerable, as Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann knows. "We need to make up the two goals to at least get to extra time," he said. "But it starts from 0-0 again and we showed [in the first leg] that we do have it in us to match them and create chances."

Paris eager to break Barcelona spell

If Leipzig face an uphill struggle, Barcelona's task can be considered mountainous. A Kylian Mbappé-powered Paris won 4-1 in the first leg, leaving Ronald Koeman's side needing to do something that has only been done three times before: overturn a three-goal deficit.

On another occasion – who can ever forget? – victory was somehow snatched from a four-goal defeat; memories of the ‘Remontada’ against Paris at this stage in 2016/17 offer some hope for Barcelona, though it is worth remembering that they overturned that 4-0 first-leg deficit at home.