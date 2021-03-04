Liverpool vs Leipzig Champions League round of 16 second leg to be played in Budapest

UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Liverpool and Leipzig will now be played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. The date of the match (Wednesday 10 March) and the kick-off time (21:00 CET) will remain the same.

UEFA would like to express its gratitude to Liverpool and Leipzig for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) for its assistance and agreeing to stage the match.

A list of all the confirmed venue changes can be found here.