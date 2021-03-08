Champions League possible line-ups and team news
Monday 8 March 2021
Article summary
Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com predicts the round of 16 line-ups.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting line-ups for the first set of UEFA Champions League round of 16 deciders.Make your Fantasy substitutions
Juventus vs Porto
Juventus: Szczęsny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Rabiot, Arthur, Ramsey; Morata, Ronaldo
Out: Dybala (knee), Bentancur (virus), Danilo (suspended)
Doubtful: Chiellini (calf), Arthur (leg)
Misses next match if booked: Bentancur, Cuadrado, Demiral
Porto: Marchesín; Manafá, Pepe, Diogo Leite, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira, Uribe, Otávio, Corona; Marega, Taremi
Out: none
Doubtful: Mbemba (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Sérgio Oliveira
Dortmund vs Sevilla
Dortmund: Hitz; Meunier, Can, Hummels, Schulz; Delaney; Bellingham, Dahoud; Reus, Hazard; Haaland
Out: Akanji (thigh), Sancho (hamstring), Schmelzer (knee), Witsel (achilles)
Doubtful: Guerreiro (groin), Reyna (groin)
Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Jordán, Fernando; Ocampos, Rakitić, Gómez; En-Nesyri
Out: Aleix Vidal (muscular)
Doubtful: Bounou (finger)
Misses next match if booked: Acuña, Óscar Rodríguez
Liverpool vs Leipzig
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Phillips, Robertson; Jones, Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcántara; Jota, Salah, Mané
Out: Henderson (groin), Matip (ankle), Gomez (knee), Van Dijk (knee)
Doubtful: Kabak (muscular), Firmino (knock)
Misses next match if booked: Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum
Leipzig: Gulácsi; Adams, Mukiele, Upamecano, Klostermann; Haidara, Kampl; Nkunku, Olmo, Forsberg; Poulsen
Out: Halstenberg (knee), Laimer (knee), Szoboszlai (groin)
Doubtful: Angeliño (muscular), Orban (hand), Sabitzer (calf)
Misses next match if booked: Henrichs, Kluivert, Konaté, Mukiele, Nkunku, Olmo, Sabitzer
Paris vs Barcelona
Paris: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Gueye, Paredes; Di María, Verratti, Mbappé; Icardi
Out: Bernat (knee), Kean (illness)
Doubtful: Neymar (adductor), Florenzi (adductor), Kehrer (adductor)
Misses next match if booked: Neymar, Paredes, Verratti
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Lenglet, Umtiti; Dest, De Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Messi, Dembélé
Out: Coutinho (knee), Sergi Roberto (hamstring), Fati (meniscus), Piqué (knee)
Doubtful: Araújo (ankle)