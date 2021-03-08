Champions League possible line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting line-ups for the first set of UEFA Champions League round of 16 deciders.

Highlights: Porto 2-1 Juventus (2 mins)

Juventus: Szczęsny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Rabiot, Arthur, Ramsey; Morata, Ronaldo

Out: Dybala (knee), Bentancur (virus), Danilo (suspended)

Doubtful: Chiellini (calf), Arthur (leg)

Misses next match if booked: Bentancur, Cuadrado, Demiral

Porto: Marchesín; Manafá, Pepe, Diogo Leite, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira, Uribe, Otávio, Corona; Marega, Taremi

Out: none

Doubtful: Mbemba (knee)

Misses next match if booked: Sérgio Oliveira



Highlights: Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund (2 mins)

Dortmund: Hitz; Meunier, Can, Hummels, Schulz; Delaney; Bellingham, Dahoud; Reus, Hazard; Haaland

Out: Akanji (thigh), ﻿Sancho (hamstring), Schmelzer (knee), Witsel (achilles)

Doubtful: Guerreiro (groin), Reyna (groin)

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Jordán, Fernando; Ocampos, Rakitić, Gómez; En-Nesyri

Out: Aleix Vidal (muscular)

Doubtful: Bounou (finger)

Misses next match if booked: Acuña, Óscar Rodríguez

Highlights: Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool (2 mins)

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Phillips, Robertson; Jones, Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcántara; Jota, Salah, Mané

Out: Henderson (groin), Matip (ankle), Gomez (knee), Van Dijk (knee)

Doubtful: Kabak (muscular), Firmino (knock)

Misses next match if booked: Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum



Leipzig: Gulácsi; Adams, Mukiele, Upamecano, Klostermann; Haidara, Kampl; Nkunku, Olmo, Forsberg; Poulsen

Out: Halstenberg (knee), Laimer (knee), Szoboszlai (groin)

Doubtful: Angeliño (muscular), Orban (hand), Sabitzer (calf)

Misses next match if booked: Henrichs, Kluivert, Konaté, Mukiele, Nkunku, Olmo, Sabitzer

Highlights: Barcelona 1-4 Paris (2 mins)

Paris: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Gueye, Paredes; Di María, Verratti, Mbappé; Icardi

Out: Bernat (knee), Kean (illness)

Doubtful: Neymar (adductor), Florenzi (adductor), Kehrer (adductor)

Misses next match if booked: Neymar, Paredes, Verratti

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Lenglet, Umtiti; Dest, De Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Messi, Dembélé

Out: Coutinho (knee), Sergi Roberto (hamstring), Fati (meniscus), Piqué (knee)

Doubtful: Araújo (ankle)