Erling Haaland fastest and youngest to reach 20 Champions League goals

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland has scored 20 UEFA Champions League goals in just 14 games.

Haaland has achieved the milestone in ten matches fewer than the next player on the list, Tottenham's Harry Kane, who had set a new benchmark when he struck his 20th goal in November 2019 – on his 24th appearance in the competition. The Norwegian is also the first to reach the landmark figure before his 21st birthday.

Haaland, 20, attained the mark with two more goals against Sevilla. The Dortmund ace has scored ten goals in this season's tournament alone, four more than anyone else.

Fewest appearances to reach 20 UEFA Champions League goals

Haaland reveals how he is 'living the dream'

14: Erling Haaland (09/03/21)

24: Harry Kane (26/11/19)

26: Alessandro Del Piero (15/04/98)

27: Ruud van Nistelrooy (24/09/02)

28: Filippo Inzaghi (24/09/02)

32: Mario Gomez (13/03/12)

33: Rivaldo (10/10/01)

33: Jardel (12/09/00)

34: Karim Benzema (27/09/11)

35: Marco Simone (07/11/00)

The UEFA Champions League's all-time leading goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo needed 56 appearances to hit 20 goals.

Youngest players to reach 20 UEFA Champions League goals

Erling Haaland: 20 years 231 days

Kylian Mbappé: 21 years 355 days

﻿Lionel Messi: 22 years 266 days

Raúl González: 22 years 297 days

Alessandro Del Piero: 23 years 157 days

Karim Benzema: 23 years 282 days

Wayne Rooney: 24 years 157 days

Thomas Müller: 24 years 159 days

Andriy Shevchenko: 24 years 165 days

Cristiano Ronaldo: 24 years 306 days

Breakdown of Haaland's goals

Watch Haaland's 2019 opening night hat-trick

2019: 8

2020: 8

2021: 4

Salzburg: 8

Dortmund: 12

Right: 4

Left: 15

Header: 1

Home: 12

Away: 8