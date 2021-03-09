Erling Haaland fastest and youngest to reach 20 Champions League goals
Tuesday 9 March 2021
Erling Haaland has chalked up 20 UEFA Champions League goals in record time.
Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland has scored 20 UEFA Champions League goals in just 14 games.
Haaland has achieved the milestone in ten matches fewer than the next player on the list, Tottenham's Harry Kane, who had set a new benchmark when he struck his 20th goal in November 2019 – on his 24th appearance in the competition. The Norwegian is also the first to reach the landmark figure before his 21st birthday.
Haaland, 20, attained the mark with two more goals against Sevilla. The Dortmund ace has scored ten goals in this season's tournament alone, four more than anyone else.
Fewest appearances to reach 20 UEFA Champions League goals
14: Erling Haaland (09/03/21)
24: Harry Kane (26/11/19)
26: Alessandro Del Piero (15/04/98)
27: Ruud van Nistelrooy (24/09/02)
28: Filippo Inzaghi (24/09/02)
32: Mario Gomez (13/03/12)
33: Rivaldo (10/10/01)
33: Jardel (12/09/00)
34: Karim Benzema (27/09/11)
35: Marco Simone (07/11/00)
The UEFA Champions League's all-time leading goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo needed 56 appearances to hit 20 goals.
Youngest players to reach 20 UEFA Champions League goals
Erling Haaland: 20 years 231 days
Kylian Mbappé: 21 years 355 days
Lionel Messi: 22 years 266 days
Raúl González: 22 years 297 days
Alessandro Del Piero: 23 years 157 days
Karim Benzema: 23 years 282 days
Wayne Rooney: 24 years 157 days
Thomas Müller: 24 years 159 days
Andriy Shevchenko: 24 years 165 days
Cristiano Ronaldo: 24 years 306 days
Breakdown of Haaland's goals
2019: 8
2020: 8
2021: 4
Salzburg: 8
Dortmund: 12
Right: 4
Left: 15
Header: 1
Home: 12
Away: 8