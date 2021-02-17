Haaland closes on Mbappé record: most Champions League goals before 21st birthday

Erling Haaland's double against Sevilla on Wednesday took his UEFA Champions League total to 18 goals.

The Dortmund striker now trails Kylian Mbappé's pre-21st birthday tally by just one goal. Haaland does not turn 21 until July and, with his club well poised in this season's knockout stage, looks set to have plenty of further opportunities to reach yet another impressive milestone in his burgeoning career.

UEFA Champions League goals before 21st birthday

19: Kylian Mbappé (Monaco, Paris)

18: Erling Haaland (Salzburg, Dortmund)

12: Karim Benzema (Lyon)

9: Patrick Kluivert (Ajax)

8: Obafemi Martins (Inter Milan)

8: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

8: Raúl González (Real Madrid)

8: Javier Saviola (Barcelona)

Mbappé, who scored a sensational hat-trick of his own this week, is 22.