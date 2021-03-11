Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Keylor Navas (Paris) – 10 points

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 9 points

Ozan Kabak (Liverpool) – 8 points

Nathaniel Phillips (Liverpool) – 10 points

Midfielders

Federico Chiesa (Juventus) – 11 points

Sérgio Oliveira (Porto) – 13 points

Fabinho (Liverpool) – 9 points

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 9 points

Sadio Mané (Liverpool) – 8 points

Forwards

Erling Haaland (Dortmund) – 11 points

Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) – 10 points﻿

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.