Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 11 March 2021

Liverpool dominate the all-star selection for the first set of round of 16 second legs, with Paris, Dortmund, Porto, Juventus and Sevilla also represented.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Keylor Navas (Paris) – 10 points

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 9 points
Ozan Kabak (Liverpool) – 8 points
Nathaniel Phillips (Liverpool) – 10 points

Midfielders

Federico Chiesa (Juventus) – 11 points
Sérgio Oliveira (Porto) – 13 points
Fabinho (Liverpool) – 9 points
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 9 points
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) – 8 points

Forwards

Erling Haaland (Dortmund) – 11 points
Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) – 10 points﻿

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

