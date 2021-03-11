Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 11 March 2021
Liverpool dominate the all-star selection for the first set of round of 16 second legs, with Paris, Dortmund, Porto, Juventus and Sevilla also represented.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Goalkeeper
Keylor Navas (Paris) – 10 points
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 9 points
Ozan Kabak (Liverpool) – 8 points
Nathaniel Phillips (Liverpool) – 10 points
Midfielders
Federico Chiesa (Juventus) – 11 points
Sérgio Oliveira (Porto) – 13 points
Fabinho (Liverpool) – 9 points
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 9 points
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) – 8 points
Forwards
Erling Haaland (Dortmund) – 11 points
Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) – 10 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.