Erling Haaland quickest to 50 Champions League goals: Records, stats, who he has scored against, how he compares to Mbappé, Ronaldo, Messi

How many Champions League goals has Erling Haaland scored?

Erling Haaland has scored 50 goals in just 49 UEFA Champions League appearances, rewriting the record books in the process. Still just 25, the Norway striker is already in the top ten in the list of all-time Champions League scorers.

Haaland in the Champions League Overall

Games: 49

Goals: 50

By club

Salzburg: 6 games, 8 goals

Dortmund: 13 games, 15 goals

Man City: 30 games, 27 goals

Leeds-born Haaland burst onto the scene at Salzburg in 2019, becoming the first and so far only player to score a first-half hat-trick on his debut, in a 6-2 win against Genk. He scored in his first five appearances in the Champions League (a record eight goals in all), becoming only the fourth man to achieve the feat after Alessandro Del Piero, Diego Costa and Sébastien Haller.

Haaland departed for Dortmund after the 2019/20 group stage and two goals on his first Champions League appearance for the club took him to double figures in the competition – after a then-record seven games.

Haaland has since set similar marks for 15 goals (12 matches), 20 goals (14) and, following his move to Manchester City in summer 2022, 25 goals (20), 30 goals (25) and 35 goals (27); aged 22 years 272 days, he was also the youngest player to the latter mark.

Haaland's Matchday 5 goal against Leipzig in 2023/24 also made him the quickest (35 games) and the youngest (23 years 130 days) to 40 goals in the competition; his Matchday 1 strike against Napoli in 2025/26 brought up his half-century in only 49 appearances, another record.

How Erling Haaland's Champions League goals have come Left foot: 34

Right foot: 11

Headers: 5 Haaland has taken ten (left-footed) penalties in the competition, scoring eight but missing two, at Bayern in the 2022/23 quarter-final second leg and and Sporting CP on Matchday 4 in 2024/25.

Erling Haaland's Champions League games

2019/20 (Salzburg/Dortmund)

17/09/2019 Salzburg 6-2 Genk ⚽⚽⚽

02/10/2019 Liverpool 4-3 Salzburg ⚽

23/10/2019 Salzburg 2-3 Napoli ⚽⚽

05/11/2019 Napoli 1-1 Salzburg ⚽

27/11/2019 Genk 1-4 Salzburg ⚽

10/12/2019 Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool

18/02/2020 Dortmund 2-1 Paris⚽⚽

11/03/2020 Paris 2-0 Dortmund

2020/21 (Dortmund)

20/10/2020 Lazio 3-1 Dortmund⚽

28/10/2020 Dortmund 2-0 Zenit⚽

04/11/2020 Club Brugge 0-3 Dortmund⚽⚽

24/11/2020 Dortmund 3-0 Club Brugge⚽⚽

17/02/2021 Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund⚽⚽

09/03/2021 Dortmund 2-2 Sevilla⚽⚽

06/04/2021 Man City 2-1 Dortmund

14/04/2021 Dortmund 1-2 Man City

2021/22 (Dortmund)

15/09/2021 Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund⚽

19/10/2021 Ajax 4-0 Dortmund

07/12/2021 Dortmund 5-0 Beşiktaş⚽⚽

2022/23 (Man City)

06/09/2022 Sevilla 0-4 Man City⚽⚽

14/09/2022 Man City 2-1 Dortmund⚽

05/10/2022 Man City 5-0 Copenhagen⚽⚽

25/10/2022 Dortmund 0-0 Man City

22/02/2023 Leipzig 1-1 Man City

14/03/2023 Man City 7-0 Leipzig⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

11/04/2023 Man City 3-0 Bayern⚽

19/04/2023 Bayern 1-1 Man City⚽

09/05/2023 Real Madrid 1-1 Man City

17/05/2023 Man City 4-0 Real Madrid

10/06/2023 Man City 1-0 Inter

2023/24 (Man City)

19/09/2023 Man City 3-1 Crvena Zvezda

04/10/2023 Leipzig 1-3 Man City

25/10/2023 Young Boys 1-3 Man City⚽⚽

07/11/2023 Man City 3-0 Young Boys⚽⚽

28/11/2023 Man City 3-2 Leipzig⚽

13/02/2024 Copenhagen 1-3 Man City

06/03/2024 Man City 3-1 Copenhagen⚽

09/04/2024 Real Madrid 3-3 Man City

17/04/2024 Man City 1-1 Real Madrid (aet, 3-4 pens)

2024/25 (Man City)

18/09/2024 Man City 0-0 Inter

01/10/2024 Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man City⚽

23/10/2024 Man City 5-0 Sparta Praha ⚽⚽

05/11/2024 Sporting CP 4-1 Man City

26/11/2024 Man City 3-3 Feyenoord ⚽⚽

10/12/2024 Juventus 2-0 Man City

22/01/2025 Paris 4-2 Man City ⚽

29/01/2025 Man City 3-1 Club Brugge

11/02/2025 Man City 2-3 Real Madrid⚽⚽

2025/26 (Man City)

18/09/2024 Man City 2-0 Napoli⚽

Who has Erling Haaland scored against in the Champions League?

Haaland has faced 24 different teams in the Champions League and scored against 18 of them – only Ajax, Manchester City (back when he was at Dortmund), Inter, Crvena Zvezda, Sporting CP and Juventus have successfully kept him out. Eight of his goals have come against Belgian opposition while Sevilla alone have shipped six in three outings.

Opponents Games Goals Ajax 1 0 Bayern 2 2 Beşiktaş 2 3 Club Brugge

3 4 Copenhagen 3 3 Crvena Zvezda 1 0 Dortmund 2 1 Feyenoord 1 2 Genk 2 4 Inter 2 0 Juventus 1 0 Lazio 1 1 Leipzig 4 6 Liverpool 2 1 Man City 2 0 Napoli 3 4 Paris 3 3 Real Madrid 5 2 Sevilla 3 6 Slovan Bratislava 1 1 Sparta Praha 1 2 Sporting CP 1 0 Young Boys 2 4 Zenit 1 1 TOTAL 49 50

When has Erling Haaland scored his Champions League goals?

Haaland's goals have been fairly evenly spread across both halves so far, but opposition managers should note that he gets stronger as they wear on. He is most dangerous midway through the second period.



Time Goals 0–10 2 11–20 4 21–30 5 31–40 4 41 to half-time 7 First half 22 46–55 6 56–65 7 66–75 7 76–85 5 85 to full time 3 Second half 28 TOTAL 50

How many Champions League hat-tricks has Erling Haaland scored?

Haaland has scored two Champions League hat-tricks, the first coming in the first half of his debut against Genk in 2019. He subsequently found the net twice on nine occasions – and became the first player to score multiple times in four consecutive Champions League appearances while at Dortmund – but another treble eluded him until he became only the third player to score five times in a Champions League match in the round of 16 second leg against Leipzig in 2023.

2019/20 highlights: Salzburg 6-2 Genk

Erling Haaland's Champions League goal comparison: Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

Haaland hit the ground running in the Champions League, taking just seven games to reach ten goals and another seven to reach 20 – both were records, though Sébastien Haller surpassed him in reaching the first landmark after just six games.

Nobody has got close to the mark of 20 goals in just 14 appearances. Harry Kane, his nearest rival, took ten games more; Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (both 36) and Kylian Mbappé (40) took much longer while Ronaldo, who did not score until his 27th Champions League outing, took 56.

Haaland's five-goal haul against Leipzig took him to 30 goals in 25 games, setting another new Champions League record; Ruud van Nistelrooy had the previous best with 34 matches.

He then overtook the Dutchman's record of 42 games to be quickest to 35 goals, also reaching the mark at a younger age than previous record holder Kylian Mbappé (23 years 260 days), and repeated the feat for 40 goals (35 games, 23 years 130 days) before being quickest to 50 (49 games).

Player 10 goals 20 goals 30 goals 40 goals 50 goals Haaland 7 games 14* 25* 35* 49* Kane 12 24 45 - 57 Van Nistelrooy 15 27 34 45 62 Lewandowski

16

36 46 61 77 Messi 23 40 48 61 66 Neymar

19 38 49 65 - Benzema 14 34 50 67 88 Mbappé 15 40 51 59 79 Ronaldo

37

56 74 82 91 Haller 6* - - - -

*record

What Champions League records does Erling Haaland hold?

Youngest to 15 goals – 20y 126d

Quickest to 15 goals – 12 games

Youngest to 20 goals – 20y 231d

Quickest to 20 goals – 14 games

Youngest to 25 goals – 22y 47d

Quickest to 25 goals – 20 games

Youngest to 30 goals – 22y 236d

Quickest to 30 goals – 25 games

Youngest to 35 goals – 22y 272d

Quickest to 35 goals – 27 games

Youngest to 40 goals – 23y 130d

Quickest to 40 goals – 35 games

Youngest to 45 goals – 24y 128d

Quickest to 45 goals – 44 games

Quickest to 50 goals – 49 games

Only player to score first-half hat-trick on competition debut

Only player to score multiple times in four consecutive appearances

Only player to score more than one goal on competition debut for three different clubs

What Champions League records are in Haaland's sights?