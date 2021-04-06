UEFA Champions League TikTok channel launched

The UEFA Champions League launched its official channel on TikTok today with a goal to thrill and entertain millions of fans via short-form video that celebrates the great names, games and history of the world’s premier club competition.

The channel, @ChampionsLeague, will deliver content for a new generation of fans who are part of a burgeoning TikTok community which spans more than 150 countries and 75 languages. It will bring new forms of storytelling to a rich archive of iconic moments such as Zinédine Zidane’s volley, the dancing feet of Ronaldinho and the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Fans will also be taken behind the scenes and enjoy access to the main characters and key moments as eight clubs continue their quest for glory in Istanbul this season.

The launch underlines UEFA's mission to ensure football is the world's most engaging sport and will significantly increase a global community of more than 185 million social media followers.

@ChampionsLeague becomes UEFA's second TikTok account following the launch of @EURO2020 in February after the digital entertainment platform was announced as a Global Sponsor of this summer's UEFA European Championship. That account is already proving to be a big hit with fans, with over 250,000 followers and 23.65m video views.

The UEFA Champions League is the most popular sporting competition globally across numerous platforms and you can follow the competition on these official channels:

Website: UEFA.com/uefachampionsleague

App: Official UEFA Champions League

TikTok: @ChampionsLeague

Instagram: @ChampionsLeague

Facebook: @ChampionsLeague

Twitter: @ChampionsLeague

VK (Russian): @ChampionsLeague

Sina Weibo (Chinese): @uefacn

Twitter (Spanish): @LigadeCampeones

Twitter (Japanese): @UCLJapan