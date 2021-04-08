UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 8 April 2021

Chelsea's defence and Paris's attack dominate the quarter-final first-leg Fantasy Football Team of the Week.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 7 points

Defenders

César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – 7 points
Marquinhos (Paris) – 8 points
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) – 13 points

Midfielders

Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) – 7 points
Mason Mount (Chelsea) – 8 points
Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City) – 8 points
Phil Foden (Man. City) – 8 points
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 12 points

Forwards

Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 10 points
Neymar (Paris) – 9 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

