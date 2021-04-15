Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 15 April 2021
Article summary
Five of the quarter-finalist clubs are represented in this week's all-star XI.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Goalkeeper
Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 7 points
Defenders
Nacho (Real Madrid) – 9 points
Chancel Mbemba (Porto) – 9 points
Jérôme Boateng (Bayern) – 9 points
Lucas Hernández (Bayern) – 9 points
David Alaba (Bayern) – 9 points
Midfielders
Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 7 points
Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) – 6 points
Jorginho (Chelsea) – 6 points
Phil Foden (Man. City) – 9 points
Forwards
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern) – 6 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.