Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 7 points

Defenders

Nacho (Real Madrid) – 9 points

Chancel Mbemba (Porto) – 9 points

Jérôme Boateng (Bayern) – 9 points

Lucas Hernández (Bayern) – 9 points

David Alaba (Bayern) – 9 points

Midfielders

Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 7 points

Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) – 6 points

Jorginho (Chelsea) – 6 points

Phil Foden (Man. City) – 9 points

Forwards

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern) – 6 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

