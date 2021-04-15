UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 15 April 2021

Five of the quarter-finalist clubs are represented in this week's all-star XI.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 7 points

Defenders

Nacho (Real Madrid) – 9 points
Chancel Mbemba (Porto) – 9 points
Jérôme Boateng (Bayern) – 9 points
Lucas Hernández (Bayern) – 9 points
David Alaba (Bayern) – 9 points

Midfielders

Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 7 points
Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) – 6 points
Jorginho (Chelsea) – 6 points
Phil Foden (Man. City) – 9 points

Forwards

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern) – 6 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 15 April 2021