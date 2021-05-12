Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz to referee UEFA Champions League final

The UEFA Referees Committee has announced that Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz will referee the 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea on Saturday 29 May at 21:00 CET.

The 44-year-old Spaniard, an international referee since 2011, will be taking charge of his first UEFA Champions League final, after serving as fourth official at the 2019 final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in Madrid. He has officiated at six matches in the UEFA Champions League this season, including the quarter-final first-leg between Bayern München and Paris Saint-Germain. Mateu Lahoz has also been selected as one of the referees for UEFA EURO 2020.

At the final, Mateu Lahoz will be assisted by countrymen Pau Cebrián Devis and Roberto Díaz Pérez del Palomar, while another Spaniard, Carlos del Cerro Grande, will be fourth official. The video assistant referee (VAR) role has been assigned to Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (Spain), and he will be accompanied by compatriots Juan Martínez Munuera and Íñigo Prieto López de Cerain. Paweł Gil (Poland) completes the VAR line-up.

2021 UEFA Champions League final refereeing team

Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz (Spain)

Assistants: Pau Cebrián Devis, Roberto Díaz Pérez del Palomar (both Spain)

Fourth Official: Carlos del Cerro Grande (Spain)

VAR: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (Spain)

VAR Assistants: Juan Martínez Munuera, Íñigo Prieto López de Cerain (both Spain), Paweł Gil (Poland)