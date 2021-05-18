Marshmello to headline 2021 UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony, presented by Pepsi®

The platinum-certified DJ and producer will perform a unique set ahead of this season’s UEFA Champions League final in Porto.

UEFA and Pepsi® can reveal that award-winning global superstar Marshmello will headline this year’s UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony presented by Pepsi.

Known for smash hits Happier, Silence and Friends, the platinum-certified artist/producer will deliver an epic virtual performance on Saturday 29 May to precede one of the world’s most watched live sporting events – the UEFA Champions League final, which this year, is being played at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto.

Marshmello shows his footballing skills

Marshmello said: "This really has been a year like no other. I’m looking forward to giving my sport, music and pure entertainment fans a show like they have never seen. Thanks to Pepsi and UEFA, that is exactly what I am going to bring to the world – a performance that everyone can enjoy."

Now in its fifth year, the UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony presented by Pepsi merges the worlds of music, entertainment and sport with a high-energy performance by some of the biggest musical acts in the business.

"We are excited to be collaborating with Pepsi for another year, uniting music, entertainment and sport to delight fans all over the world," said UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein. "Our close partnership has had great success in bringing huge names and epic performances to the UEFA Champions League final, and we know that Marshmello will put on an unforgettable show."

This year’s final will air in over 200 countries and territories around the world, with the opening ceremony taking place around ten minutes before the biggest game in European club football this season gets under way.

"Pepsi has been building the opening ceremony platform alongside UEFA since 2016, and this year’s show will take it to the next level. Pepsi knows entertainment – and at times when the world needs it the most, Pepsi brings joy and levity," said Natalia Filippociants, vice president, marketing, global beverages, PepsiCo.