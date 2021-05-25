Champions League final general public tickets sell out

Tickets for the 2021 UEFA Champions League final on 29 May at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto have sold out.

Following confirmation by the local authorities to allow limited access for spectators, ticket sales for the general public started exclusively on UEFA.com from 14:00 CET on Tuesday 25 May and ran until no tickets were left.

The Portuguese authorities have confirmed a capacity of 33% or up to 16,500 spectators. Each of the finalist clubs had an allocation of 6,000 tickets reserved for their supporters and sales for those were conducted by the clubs directly.



Stadium access

Access to the stadium will necessitate the need for proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (PCR test dated 26, 27, 28 or 29 May 2021 or a negative rapid antigen test result from 28 or 29 May 2021). More information is available here.

Fans from abroad will also have to comply with border entry restrictions and requirements that are in force at the time of the final.

General public tickets

The 1,700 tickets reserved for the general public were sold on a first come, first served basis.

The price categories available for the general public for the UEFA Champions League were:

Category 4: €70

Category 3: €180

Category 2: €450

Category 1: €600.

Accessibility tickets for disabled spectators were available for €70 (ticket priced at Category 4 rate and one companion ticket provided for free).

Two tickets per applicant

Applicants could apply for up to two tickets per person. The tickets are personalised, and each applicant was required to provide their personal details and guest details on the ticket portal.

Mobile tickets

Tickets are being delivered via the official UEFA Champions League Tickets app. Ticket buyers will need to download the official app(s) which are available for Android and iPhone users.

With these apps, fans who have tickets can securely download, transfer, keep or assign a guest a ticket any time and anywhere on an iOS/Android smartphone.

A frequently asked questions section is available for fans on UEFA.com and includes explainer videos relating to the mobile tickets for both finals.