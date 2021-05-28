Manchester City vs Chelsea: Who to support in the Champions League final

The UEFA Champions League final is the crowning night of the European club football calendar. After more than nine months – and over 200 games – dating back to August’s preliminary round, we’re down to this: Manchester City vs Chelsea for the continental title.

Whether you know your Bernardo Silva from your Thiago Silva, your Rodri from your Rüdiger and your Ederson from your Christensen – or you’re new to this altogether – allow us to walk you through the basics and help you to pick a side to support.

Club colours

City and Chelsea set for final showdown

Man. City: Light blue shirts, white shorts, light blue socks

Chelsea: Dark blue shirts, dark blue shorts, white socks

What is their pedigree?

Man. City: For so long in the shadows of neighbours Manchester United, City have become the dominant Premier League force in recent years, winning three of the last four titles. A mainstay of the UEFA Champions League during the past decade, this is City's first final. The 1970 European Cup Winners’ Cup is their sole continental trophy to date.

Chelsea: Home for the Blues is Stamford Bridge in salubrious west London. Chelsea have enjoyed their most trophy-laden era in more recent years, picking up five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and a maiden UEFA Champions League crown since 2005. One of only five clubs to have won a clean sweep of the four biggest trophies in UEFA men’s competition.

Famous fans?

Man. City: Liam and Noel Gallagher of English rock band Oasis are certainly best known and can often be spotted in the crowd as well as hobnobbing with the players and staff on especially big occasions. Their music is a mainstay at the stadium.

An excuse to include a photo of Will Ferrell Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea: Film director Richard Attenborough was a lifelong supporter, while Hollywood actor Will Ferrell and former US President Bill Clinton are among the more unlikely celebrities to have apparently formed an affinity for the club.

What do they sing?

Man. City: Blue Moon, originating from the great American song-writing partnership of composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart but covered by the likes of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Bob Dylan and Rod Stewart:

Blue moon,

You saw me standing alone

Without a dream in my heart

Without a love of my own.

Chelsea: Blue is the Colour, as performed by the squad and released in 1972 to coincide with the club’s ultimately unsuccessful appearance in that year’s League Cup final.

Blue is the colour, football is the game

We're all together, and winning is our aim

So cheer us on through the sun and rain

'Cause Chelsea, Chelsea is our name

Club mascots

Manchester City mascot Moonchester Getty Images

Man. City: Moonchester and his partner Moonbeam are from the planet 'Blue Moon' in reference to City's fan anthem.

Chelsea: Stamford and Bridget Lion – self-explanatory, really.

Nations represented in current squads

Man. City: Algeria, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Ukraine, United States

Chelsea: Argentina, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, United States

Why will they win?

Man. City: England's champions have the bit between their teeth in Europe this season. Their attacking brilliance is long established, but they've added greater defensive solidity, with just four goals conceded in their 12 games played so far.

Chelsea: Beaten only five times since Thomas Tuchel took charge, Chelsea really are starting to gel under the German coach. They changed manager mid-season when they won this trophy in 2012 so who's to say lightning won't strike twice? Recent victories over City give them further reason to believe.

Key player

All of Kevin De Bruyne's Champions League goals

Man. City: They have an embarrassment of riches but Kevin De Bruyne remains their creator-in-chief. The Belgian's elegance, vision and immaculate passing range – not to mention driving runs and spectacular finishing – make him one of the most enjoyable players to watch in world football.

Chelsea: N'Golo Kanté may be 30 now, but his influence shows no signs of waning. He wins trophies, pure and simple, and his engine is just incredible. The midfielder covers every blade of grass, disrupts the opposition – just ask Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos – and seldom wastes the ball. No wonder his trophy cabinet is bulging.

The coaches

Man. City: In 12 seasons as a first-team boss, Josep Guardiola has lifted nine league titles, albeit the last of his two managerial UEFA Champions League winners' medals came in 2011. Now his sights are set on becoming just the sixth coach to win the European Cup with two different clubs.

Chelsea: The first man to lead two different clubs to successive UEFA Champions League finals, Tuchel has been a revelation since his January appointment. He landed back-to-back titles in France with Paris and reached last year's final, having tasted earlier success in Germany with Dortmund.