Mehdi Taremi bicycle kick voted fans' Goal of the Tournament

Almost 1.3 million votes were cast as fans selected Mehdi Taremi's stunning bicycle kick for Porto against Chelsea in the quarter-finals as their 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Tournament.

UEFA's Technical Observers selected their top ten goals of the season soon after the final, with that shortlist then going to a fan vote on Monday 31 May. Taremi received more than 750,000 votes.

Fans' Goal of the Tournament top three

1. Mehdi Taremi, Chelsea 0-1 Porto

13/04/2021: quarter-finals, second leg

2. Lionel Messi, Paris 1-1 Barcelona

10/03/2021: round of 16, second leg

3. Olivier Giroud, Atlético 0-1 Chelsea

23/02/2020: round of 16, first leg

UEFA Technical Observers' ten-goal shortlist

Alassane Pléa, Shakhtar 0-6 Mönchengladbach

03/11/2020: Matchday 3

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

27/04/2021: semi-finals, first leg

Luka Modrić, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar

21/10/2020: Matchday 1

Neymar, Paris 5-1 İstanbul Başakşehir

09/12/2020: Matchday 6

Manor Solomon, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar

21/10/2020: Matchday 1

Angeliño, Leipzig 2-0 İstanbul Başakşehir

20/10/2020: Matchday 1

Kylian Mbappé, Barcelona 1-4 Paris

16/02/2021: round of 16, first leg