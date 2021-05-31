Vote for your Champions League Goal of the Tournament

UEFA's Technical Observers have selected their top ten goals of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League – now it's over to your to select your favourite.

Vote for your Goal of the Tournament now. You have until 15:00 CET on Friday to have your say.

Champions League Goal of the Tournament contenders

1. Mehdi Taremi, Chelsea 0-1 Porto

13/04/2021: quarter-finals, second leg

2. Alassane Pléa, Shakhtar 0-6 Mönchengladbach

03/11/2020: Matchday 3

3. Karim Benzema, Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

27/04/2021: semi-finals, first leg

4. Luka Modrić, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar

21/10/2020: Matchday 1

5. Lionel Messi, Paris 1-1 Barcelona

10/03/2021: round of 16, second leg

6. Olivier Giroud, Atlético 0-1 Chelsea

23/02/2020: round of 16, first leg

7. Neymar, Paris 5-1 İstanbul Başakşehir

09/12/2020: Matchday 6

8. Manor Solomon, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar

21/10/2020: Matchday 1

9. Angeliño, Leipzig 2-0 İstanbul Başakşehir

20/10/2020: Matchday 1

10. Kylian Mbappé, Barcelona 1-4 Paris

16/02/2021: round of 16, first leg