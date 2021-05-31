Vote for your Champions League Goal of the Tournament
Monday 31 May 2021
UEFA's Technical Observers have selected their top ten goals of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League – watch and vote for your favourite now.
UEFA's Technical Observers have selected their top ten goals of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League – now it's over to your to select your favourite.
Vote for your Goal of the Tournament now. You have until 15:00 CET on Friday to have your say.
Champions League Goal of the Tournament contenders
1. Mehdi Taremi, Chelsea 0-1 Porto
13/04/2021: quarter-finals, second leg
2. Alassane Pléa, Shakhtar 0-6 Mönchengladbach
03/11/2020: Matchday 3
3. Karim Benzema, Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea
27/04/2021: semi-finals, first leg
4. Luka Modrić, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar
21/10/2020: Matchday 1
5. Lionel Messi, Paris 1-1 Barcelona
10/03/2021: round of 16, second leg
6. Olivier Giroud, Atlético 0-1 Chelsea
23/02/2020: round of 16, first leg
7. Neymar, Paris 5-1 İstanbul Başakşehir
09/12/2020: Matchday 6
8. Manor Solomon, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar
21/10/2020: Matchday 1
9. Angeliño, Leipzig 2-0 İstanbul Başakşehir
20/10/2020: Matchday 1
10. Kylian Mbappé, Barcelona 1-4 Paris
16/02/2021: round of 16, first leg