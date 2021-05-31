UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Vote for your Champions League Goal of the Tournament

Monday 31 May 2021

UEFA's Technical Observers have selected their top ten goals of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League – watch and vote for your favourite now.

Vote for your goal of the tournament
Vote for your goal of the tournament

UEFA's Technical Observers have selected their top ten goals of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League – now it's over to your to select your favourite.

Vote for your Goal of the Tournament now. You have until 15:00 CET on Friday to have your say.

Champions League Goal of the Tournament contenders

1. Mehdi Taremi, Chelsea 0-1 Porto
13/04/2021: quarter-finals, second leg

2. Alassane Pléa, Shakhtar 0-6 Mönchengladbach
03/11/2020: Matchday 3

3. Karim Benzema, Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea
27/04/2021: semi-finals, first leg

4. Luka Modrić, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar
21/10/2020: Matchday 1

5. Lionel Messi, Paris 1-1 Barcelona
10/03/2021: round of 16, second leg

6. Olivier Giroud, Atlético 0-1 Chelsea
23/02/2020: round of 16, first leg

7. Neymar, Paris 5-1 İstanbul Başakşehir
09/12/2020: Matchday 6

8. Manor Solomon, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar
21/10/2020: Matchday 1

9. Angeliño, Leipzig 2-0 İstanbul Başakşehir
20/10/2020: Matchday 1

10. Kylian Mbappé, Barcelona 1-4 Paris
16/02/2021: round of 16, first leg

Vote for your favourite goal

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 31 May 2021