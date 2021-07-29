Mehdi Taremi bicycle kick voted UEFA.com Goal of the Season

Mehdi Taremi received nearly 30% of the votes to win UEFA.com Goal of the Season for his stunning overhead kick against Chelsea.

Taremi's sensational effort came deep into added time of the teams' UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg, though it was not enough to prevent Porto from being eliminated by the eventual winners.

UEFA.com Goal of the Season top three

1st Mehdi Taremi (Chelsea 0-1 PORTO)

UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg, 13/04/2021

2nd Lorenzo Insigne (Belgium 1-2 ITALY)

UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final, 02/07/2021

3rd Kemar Roofe (Standard Liège 0-2 RANGERS)

UEFA Europa League group stage, 22/10/2020

How the shortlist was drawn up

UEFA.com Goal of the Season contenders

Only goals registered in UEFA club or international competitions between October 2020 and July 2021 were eligible for consideration. The ten-goal shortlist was put together by UEFA's Technical observers.

How the voting worked

UEFA.com's dedicated portal was the only place to get involved, with more than 600,000 votes cast in all.

Users could also watch the goals on UEFA.com's YouTube channel and on UEFA.tv, and get involved in the conversation on Twitter and Facebook using #GoalOfTheSeason.

Goal of the Season roll of honour

2021: Mehdi Taremi, Chelsea vs Porto, 13/04/21

2020: no Goal of the Season vote

2019: Lionel Messi, Barcelona vs Liverpool, 01/05/19

2018: Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid vs Juventus, 03/04/18

2017: Mario Mandžukić, Juventus vs Real Madrid, 03/06/17

2016: Lionel Messi, Barcelona vs Roma, 24/11/15

2015: Lionel Messi, Barcelona vs Bayern, 06/05/15