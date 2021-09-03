UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League group stage squads confirmed

Friday 3 September 2021

Fantasy Football managers, take note – the UEFA Champions League group stage squads have been confirmed.

The 32 UEFA Champions League group stage contenders have submitted their squads – Fantasy Football managers can now start honing their selections ahead of the big kick-off on Tuesday 14 September.

Play Fantasy Football


All you need to know about squads, deadlines, List A & B and plenty more besides.

Click the links below to check out a team's group stage squad.

Group A
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
Leipzig
Club Brugge

Group B
Atlético Madrid
Liverpool
Porto
AC Milan

Group C
Sporting CP
Borussia Dortmund
Ajax
Beşiktaş

Group D
Inter
Real Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E
Bayern
Barcelona
Benfica
Dynamo Kyiv

Group F
Villarreal
Manchester United
Atalanta
Young Boys

Group G
LOSC Lille
Sevilla
Salzburg
Wolfsburg

Group H
Chelsea
Juventus
Zenit
Malmö

