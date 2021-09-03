Champions League group stage squads confirmed
Friday 3 September 2021
Fantasy Football managers, take note – the UEFA Champions League group stage squads have been confirmed.
The 32 UEFA Champions League group stage contenders have submitted their squads – Fantasy Football managers can now start honing their selections ahead of the big kick-off on Tuesday 14 September.Play Fantasy Football
All you need to know about squads, deadlines, List A & B and plenty more besides.
Click the links below to check out a team's group stage squad.
Group A
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
Leipzig
Club Brugge
Group B
Atlético Madrid
Liverpool
Porto
AC Milan
Group C
Sporting CP
Borussia Dortmund
Ajax
Beşiktaş
Group D
Inter
Real Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sheriff Tiraspol
Group E
Bayern
Barcelona
Benfica
Dynamo Kyiv
Group F
Villarreal
Manchester United
Atalanta
Young Boys
Group G
LOSC Lille
Sevilla
Salzburg
Wolfsburg
Group H
Chelsea
Juventus
Zenit
Malmö