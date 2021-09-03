Champions League group stage squads confirmed

The 32 UEFA Champions League group stage contenders have submitted their squads – Fantasy Football managers can now start honing their selections ahead of the big kick-off on Tuesday 14 September.



All you need to know about squads, deadlines, List A & B and plenty more besides.

Click the links below to check out a team's group stage squad.

Group A

Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain

Leipzig

Club Brugge

Group B

Atlético Madrid

Liverpool

Porto

AC Milan

Group C

Sporting CP

Borussia Dortmund

Ajax

Beşiktaş

Group D

Inter

Real Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk

Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E

Bayern

Barcelona

Benfica

Dynamo Kyiv

Group F

Villarreal

Manchester United

Atalanta

Young Boys

Group G

LOSC Lille

Sevilla

Salzburg

Wolfsburg

Group H

Chelsea

Juventus

Zenit

Malmö