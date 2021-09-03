UEFA Champions League: What to look out for on Matchday 1

The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League gets under way on 14 and 15 September with holders Chelsea among 32 teams aiming for the final in Saint Petersburg.

UEFA.com picks out some sure-fire headline-makers for Matchday 1.

Tuesday 14 September

Group E: Barcelona vs Bayern, Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica

Group F: Young Boys vs Man. United, Villarreal vs Atalanta

Group G: Sevilla vs Salzburg, LOSC vs Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea vs Zenit, Malmö vs Juventus

Wednesday 15 September

Group A: Man. City vs Leipzig, Club Brugge vs Paris

Group B: Atlético de Madrid vs Porto, Liverpool vs AC Milan

Group C: Beşiktaş vs Dortmund, Sporting CP vs Ajax

Group D: Sheriff vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter vs Real Madrid

What to look out for?

Ronaldo: great Manchester United goals

Messi and Ronaldo's new starts

Following his arrival in Paris this summer, Lionel Messi can play his first UEFA Champions League game for his new side when they kick off away to Club Brugge on Wednesday 15 September. A day before, Cristiano Ronaldo could play his first European game for Manchester United since a 2-0 defeat in the 2009 final against Messi's Barcelona. Ronaldo leads Messi 134-120 in the competition's all-time scorers list.

AC Milan size up Liverpool

Amazingly, Matchday 1 brings only the third competitive meeting for these two giants of European football. The first was Liverpool's shoot-out success in the 2005 UEFA Champions League football: the 'Miracle of Istanbul', in which the Reds hauled back a 3-0 deficit to triumph. Milan fans, though, will remember the last encounter more fondly, the Rossoneri beating the Reds 2-1 in the 2007 decider in Athens.

All Chelsea's 2020/21 Champions League goals

Title holders face final hosts

Chelsea return to the fray with a home game against Russian champions Zenit, whose Gazprom Arena will stage this season's UEFA Champions League final. "Chelsea are the holders, a club with the goal to win the title again," former Zenit striker Dmitri Radchenko told UEFA.com. Could this game at Stamford Bridge be their first step on the road to Saint Petersburg?

Further ahead?

• If Ronaldo features on Matchday 1, he can break Iker Casillas' all-time UEFA Champions League appearances record on Matchday 2, when United take on Villarreal: the side that beat the Red Devils in last season's UEFA Europa League final.

Man. City vs Paris: 2020/21 semi-final highlights

• Manchester City eliminated Paris in last season's semi-finals, but they should expect no easy ride at the Parc des Princes on Matchday 2. "It's always special [to face City] because they are one of the best teams in Europe," said Paris boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Key dates

Group stage

14/15 September: Matchday 1

28/29 September: Matchday 2

19/20 October: Matchday 3

2/3 November: Matchday 4

23/24 November: Matchday 5

7/8 December: Matchday 6

Knockout stage

13 December 2021: Round of 16 draw

﻿15/16/22/23 February & 8/9/15/16 March: Round of 16

18 March: Quarter-final & semi-final draws

5/6 & 12/13 April: Quarter-finals

26/27 April & 3/4 May: Semi-finals

28 May: Final (Gazprom Arena, Russia)