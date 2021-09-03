UEFA Champions League: What to look out for on Matchday 1
Friday 3 September 2021
Article summary
The UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off on Tuesday 14 September; what will be the big Matchday 1 talking points?
Article top media content
Article body
The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League gets under way on 14 and 15 September with holders Chelsea among 32 teams aiming for the final in Saint Petersburg.
UEFA.com picks out some sure-fire headline-makers for Matchday 1.Play UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football
Tuesday 14 September
Group E: Barcelona vs Bayern, Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica
Group F: Young Boys vs Man. United, Villarreal vs Atalanta
Group G: Sevilla vs Salzburg, LOSC vs Wolfsburg
Group H: Chelsea vs Zenit, Malmö vs Juventus
Wednesday 15 September
Group A: Man. City vs Leipzig, Club Brugge vs Paris
Group B: Atlético de Madrid vs Porto, Liverpool vs AC Milan
Group C: Beşiktaş vs Dortmund, Sporting CP vs Ajax
Group D: Sheriff vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter vs Real Madrid
What to look out for?
Messi and Ronaldo's new starts
Following his arrival in Paris this summer, Lionel Messi can play his first UEFA Champions League game for his new side when they kick off away to Club Brugge on Wednesday 15 September. A day before, Cristiano Ronaldo could play his first European game for Manchester United since a 2-0 defeat in the 2009 final against Messi's Barcelona. Ronaldo leads Messi 134-120 in the competition's all-time scorers list.
AC Milan size up Liverpool
Amazingly, Matchday 1 brings only the third competitive meeting for these two giants of European football. The first was Liverpool's shoot-out success in the 2005 UEFA Champions League football: the 'Miracle of Istanbul', in which the Reds hauled back a 3-0 deficit to triumph. Milan fans, though, will remember the last encounter more fondly, the Rossoneri beating the Reds 2-1 in the 2007 decider in Athens.
Title holders face final hosts
Chelsea return to the fray with a home game against Russian champions Zenit, whose Gazprom Arena will stage this season's UEFA Champions League final. "Chelsea are the holders, a club with the goal to win the title again," former Zenit striker Dmitri Radchenko told UEFA.com. Could this game at Stamford Bridge be their first step on the road to Saint Petersburg?
Further ahead?
• If Ronaldo features on Matchday 1, he can break Iker Casillas' all-time UEFA Champions League appearances record on Matchday 2, when United take on Villarreal: the side that beat the Red Devils in last season's UEFA Europa League final.
• Manchester City eliminated Paris in last season's semi-finals, but they should expect no easy ride at the Parc des Princes on Matchday 2. "It's always special [to face City] because they are one of the best teams in Europe," said Paris boss Mauricio Pochettino.
Key dates
Group stage
14/15 September: Matchday 1
28/29 September: Matchday 2
19/20 October: Matchday 3
2/3 November: Matchday 4
23/24 November: Matchday 5
7/8 December: Matchday 6
Knockout stage
13 December 2021: Round of 16 draw
15/16/22/23 February & 8/9/15/16 March: Round of 16
18 March: Quarter-final & semi-final draws
5/6 & 12/13 April: Quarter-finals
26/27 April & 3/4 May: Semi-finals
28 May: Final (Gazprom Arena, Russia)