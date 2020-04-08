Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

What UEFA records does Cristiano Ronaldo hold?

Wednesday 8 April 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed an unrivalled collection of UEFA competition records; have a look.

Watch all of Ronaldo's first 123 UEFA club competition goals

Club/individual

National team

Cristiano Ronaldo: All of his European Qualifiers goals
Cristiano Ronaldo: All of his European Qualifiers goals
  • Most EURO final tournament appearances: 21
  • Most EURO and World Cup finals appearances combined: 38 (level with Bastian Schweinsteiger)
  • Most EURO finals goals: 9 (level with Michel Platini)
  • Most EURO final tournaments scored in: 4
  • Only player to score three goals at multiple EUROs: 2012, 2016
  • Most EURO goals including qualifying: 40
  • Most goals in EURO and European World Cup qualifiers: 61
  • Most Portugal caps: 164
  • Most international goals by a European: 99 (and overall, behind only Ali Daei's 109 strikes for Iran)

Stats last updated 08/04/20

Messi vs Ronaldo goal for goal
13/02/2020

LiveMessi vs Ronaldo goal for goal

Cristiano Ronaldo remains out in front of Lionel Messi as their goal race continues.
Who are Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite opponents?
11/12/2019

LiveWho are Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite opponents?

Cristiano Ronaldo got both his group goals against Leverkusen, keeping up his incredible record against German teams.
