What UEFA records does Cristiano Ronaldo hold?
Wednesday 8 April 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed an unrivalled collection of UEFA competition records; have a look.
Club/individual
- Most UEFA club competition goals: 131
- Most UEFA Champions League goals: 129
- Most goals in a UEFA Champions League season: 17 (2013/14)
- Most UEFA Champions League final wins: 5
- Only player to score in three UEFA Champions League finals
- Only player to score in all six games in a UEFA Champions League group
- Only player to score in 11 straight UEFA Champions League games
- Only player to score 10 goals against a single club in the UEFA Champions League: vs Juventus
- Most Real Madrid goals: 450
- Most UEFA Club Footballer/Best Player/Men's Player awards: 4
- Most appearances in UEFA.com users' Team of the Year: 14 (2004, 2007–2019)
National team
- Most EURO final tournament appearances: 21
- Most EURO and World Cup finals appearances combined: 38 (level with Bastian Schweinsteiger)
- Most EURO finals goals: 9 (level with Michel Platini)
- Most EURO final tournaments scored in: 4
- Only player to score three goals at multiple EUROs: 2012, 2016
- Most EURO goals including qualifying: 40
- Most goals in EURO and European World Cup qualifiers: 61
- Most Portugal caps: 164
- Most international goals by a European: 99 (and overall, behind only Ali Daei's 109 strikes for Iran)
Stats last updated 08/04/20