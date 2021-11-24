Champions League top scorers: Haller catches Lewandowski

Sébastien Haller has caught up with Robert Lewandowski on nine goals at the top of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League scoring charts after making history on Matchday 5.

The Ajax forward came on as a substitute when his team were trailing Beşiktaş 1-0 at half-time in Istanbul and promptly struck twice to seal a 2-1 win. In doing so, he became the first player in Champions League history to register nine times in his first five outings – having previously become the first player to score four times on his Champions League debut since Marco van Basten during Ajax's 5-1 victory at Sporting CP﻿.

Haller's latest scoring feat came a day after Lewandowski lifted his own tally for the campaign to nine goals when he hit the opener in Bayern's 2-1 victory at Dynamo Kyiv. The Poland captain thus became the only player to have struck in nine consecutive Champions League games on two occasions.

Next on the list is Leipzig's seven-goal midfielder Christopher Nkunku following his double in a 5-0 triumph at Club Brugge, which was ultimately not enough to keep the German side in the running for a last-16 berth. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United are tucked in behind Nkunku on six apiece.

2021/22 UEFA Champions League top scorers

9 ﻿Sébastien Haller (Ajax)

9 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

7 Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

6 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

4 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

4 Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP)

4 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

3 Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

3 Edin Džeko (Inter)

3 Paulinho (Sporting CP)

3 Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

3 Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

3 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético)

3 Darwin Nuñez (Benfica)

3 Lionel Messi (Paris)

3 Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg)



UEFA Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

UEFA Forward of the Season 2020/21 - Erling Haaland

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5