UEFA Champions League: What to look out for today
Tuesday 28 September 2021
The UEFA Champions League group stage continues on Wednesday; what will be the talking points?
With the UEFA Champions League group stage now in full swing, there is plenty to look forward to in the second batch of Matchday 2 games – from another record on the horizon for Cristiano Ronaldo to a milestone looming for Thomas Müller.
UEFA.com picks out some sure-fire headline-makers.
Wednesday 29 September
Group E: Bayern vs Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica vs Barcelona
Group F: Atalanta vs Young Boys (18:45), Manchester United vs Villarreal
Group G: Salzburg vs LOSC, Wolfsburg vs Sevilla
Group H: Zenit vs Malmö (18:45), Juventus vs Chelsea
All kick-offs 21:00 CET unless otherwise stated.
What to look out for?
Another record in Ronaldo's sights
Ronaldo can break Iker Casillas' all-time UEFA Champions League appearances record on Wednesday, when United take on Villarreal: the side that beat the Red Devils in last season's UEFA Europa League final. The 36-year-old drew level with Casillas on 177 appearances on Matchday 1. "It's about his longevity, sustainability, professionalism and quality," said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær.
Müller eyes elite company
Thomas Müller is just one goal away from becoming only the eighth man to reach a half-century in the UEFA Champions League – next in his sights are Dynamo Kyiv. Bringing up his 50 would also draw Müller level with Thierry Henry in the all-time scoring charts, behind an illustrious top six of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Raúl González and Ruud van Nistelrooy.
Sevilla seeking lift-off
Unbeaten this season, Sevilla just about kept that run going in a 1-1 draw with Salzburg on Matchday 1, despite conceding three penalties and losing Youssef En-Nesyri to a 50th-minute red card. With all four Group G teams locked on one point, the Liga high-flyers will now be eager to take command against Wolfsburg – a side coach Julen Lopetegui is not taking lightly. "They are opponents of the highest level," he said. "It certainly won't be easy."
Further ahead?
• Should they all feature on Matchday 2, Leonardo Bonucci, Mohamed Salah and Yaroslav Rakits'kyy would all move on to 99 UEFA club competition appearances, meaning a century beckons next time out. Real Madrid's Gareth Bale is also one off that same milestone but is facing a lengthy lay-off with a hamstring injury.
• Real Madrid are reunited with Shakhtar on Matchday 3, looking to exact revenge for two group stage defeats last season (2-0 in Kyiv, 3-2 in the Spanish capital).
Tuesday 28 September
Group A: Paris 2-0 Manchester City, Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge
Group B: AC Milan 1-2 Atlético, Porto 1-5 Liverpool
Group C: Ajax 2-0 Beşiktaş, Dortmund 1-0 Sporting CP
Group D: Shakhtar 0-0 Inter, Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff
Key dates
Group stage
14/15 September: Matchday 1
28/29 September: Matchday 2
19/20 October: Matchday 3
2/3 November: Matchday 4
23/24 November: Matchday 5
7/8 December: Matchday 6
Knockout stage
13 December 2021: Round of 16 draw
15/16/22/23 February & 8/9/15/16 March: Round of 16
18 March: Quarter-final & semi-final draws
5/6 & 12/13 April: Quarter-finals
26/27 April & 3/4 May: Semi-finals
28 May: Final (Gazprom Arena, Russia)