UEFA Champions League: What to look out for today

With the UEFA Champions League group stage now in full swing, there is plenty to look forward to in the second batch of Matchday 2 games – from another record on the horizon for Cristiano Ronaldo to a milestone looming for Thomas Müller.

UEFA.com picks out some sure-fire headline-makers.



Wednesday 29 September

Group E: Bayern vs Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica vs Barcelona

Group F: Atalanta vs Young Boys (18:45), Manchester United vs Villarreal

Group G: Salzburg vs LOSC, Wolfsburg vs Sevilla

Group H: Zenit vs Malmö (18:45), Juventus vs Chelsea

All kick-offs 21:00 CET unless otherwise stated.



What to look out for?

Another record in Ronaldo's sights

Ronaldo can break Iker Casillas' all-time UEFA Champions League appearances record on Wednesday, when United take on Villarreal: the side that beat the Red Devils in last season's UEFA Europa League final. The 36-year-old drew level with Casillas on 177 appearances on Matchday 1. "It's about his longevity, sustainability, professionalism and quality," said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Highlights: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern

Müller eyes elite company

Thomas Müller is just one goal away from becoming only the eighth man to reach a half-century in the UEFA Champions League – next in his sights are Dynamo Kyiv. Bringing up his 50 would also draw Müller level with Thierry Henry in the all-time scoring charts, behind an illustrious top six of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Raúl González and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Sevilla seeking lift-off

Unbeaten this season, Sevilla just about kept that run going in a 1-1 draw with Salzburg on Matchday 1, despite conceding three penalties and losing Youssef En-Nesyri to a 50th-minute red card. With all four Group G teams locked on one point, the Liga high-flyers will now be eager to take command against Wolfsburg – a side coach Julen Lopetegui is not taking lightly. "They are opponents of the highest level," he said. "It certainly won't be easy."

Further ahead?

• Should they all feature on Matchday 2, Leonardo Bonucci, Mohamed Salah and Yaroslav Rakits'kyy would all move on to 99 UEFA club competition appearances, meaning a century beckons next time out. Real Madrid's Gareth Bale is also one off that same milestone but is facing a lengthy lay-off with a hamstring injury.

• Real Madrid are reunited with Shakhtar on Matchday 3, looking to exact revenge for two group stage defeats last season (2-0 in Kyiv, 3-2 in the Spanish capital).

Tuesday 28 September

Group A: Paris 2-0 Manchester City, Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge

Group B: AC Milan 1-2 Atlético, Porto 1-5 Liverpool

Group C: Ajax 2-0 Beşiktaş, Dortmund 1-0 Sporting CP

Group D: Shakhtar 0-0 Inter, Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff



Key dates

This season's final takes place at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg UEFA via Getty Images

Group stage

14/15 September: Matchday 1

28/29 September: Matchday 2

19/20 October: Matchday 3

2/3 November: Matchday 4

23/24 November: Matchday 5

7/8 December: Matchday 6

Knockout stage

13 December 2021: Round of 16 draw

﻿15/16/22/23 February & 8/9/15/16 March: Round of 16

18 March: Quarter-final & semi-final draws

5/6 & 12/13 April: Quarter-finals

26/27 April & 3/4 May: Semi-finals

28 May: Final (Gazprom Arena, Russia)