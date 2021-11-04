Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Odysseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) – 7 points

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 14 points

Ridle Baku (Wolfsburg) – 12 points

João Cancelo (Manchester City) – 13 points

Midfielders

Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig) – 12 points

Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris) – 12 points

Étienne Capoue (Villarreal) – 16 points

Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP) – 18 points

Forwards

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) – 16 points

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 18 points

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – 14 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.