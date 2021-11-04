Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 4 November 2021
Article summary
Robert Lewandowski and Pedro Gonçalves were the top points scorers in the selection for Matchday 4.
Article top media content
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.
Goalkeeper
Odysseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) – 7 points
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 14 points
Ridle Baku (Wolfsburg) – 12 points
João Cancelo (Manchester City) – 13 points
Midfielders
Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig) – 12 points
Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris) – 12 points
Étienne Capoue (Villarreal) – 16 points
Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP) – 18 points
Forwards
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) – 16 points
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 18 points
Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – 14 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.