Champions League possible line-ups and team news
Monday 22 November 2021
Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the Matchday 5 line-ups.
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League group stage games.
We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.
Tuesday 23 November
Villarreal vs Man. United
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Parejo, Coquelin; Pino, Dia, Chukwueze
Out: none
Doubtful: Alcácer (unspecified), Asenjo (unspecified), Capoue (unspecified), Danjuma (unspecified), Gerard Moreno (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none
Man. United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Dalot; McTominay, Fred; Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo
Out: Greenwood (illness), Pogba (thigh), Varane (hamstring)
Doubtful: Cavani (tendon), Shaw (concussion)
Misses next match if booked: none
Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern
Dynamo: Bushchan; Kędziora, Zabarnyi, Syrota, Mykolenko; Sydorchuk, Shaparenko; Tsygankov, Buyalskiy, De Pena; Garmash
Out: Besedin (knee), Verbič (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Garmash
Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Nianzou, Hernández, Richards; Goretzka, Tolisso; Sané, Müller, Davies; Lewandowski
Out: Choupo-Moting (quarantine), Cuisance (quarantine), Gnabry (quarantine), Kimmich (quarantine), Musiala (quarantine), Stanisic (illness), Süle (illness), Upamecano (suspended)
Doubtful: Coman (muscular), Sabitzer (calf)
Misses next match if booked: Lucas Hernández
Barcelona vs Benfica
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, García, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Nico; Gavi, Depay, Dembélé
Out: Agüero (cardiac tests), Braithwaite (knee), Fati (muscle strain), Pedri (thigh)
Doubtful: Busquets (calf), Dembélé (match fitness), Dest (back), Mingueza (muscle cramps), Nico (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: Gavi
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Morato, Otamendi, Vertonghen; Lázaro, Weigl, João Mário, Grimaldo; Rafa, Yaremchuk, Darwin
Out: Lucas Veríssimo (knee), Rodrigo Pinho (knee), Diogo Gonçalves (muscular), Radonjic (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Otamendi, Rafa Silva, Weigl
Chelsea vs Juventus
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Mount, Pulišić; Havertz
Out: Kovačić (hamstring)
Doubtful: Lukaku (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: none
Juventus: Szczęsny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Kulusevski, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Chiesa, Morata
Out: Chiellini (Achilles), Bernardeschi (groin), Danilo (thigh), De Sciglio (thigh)
Doubtful: Ramsey (thigh), Dybala (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none
Young Boys vs Atalanta
Young Boys: Faivre; Hefti, Lauper, Bürgy, Garcia; Sierro, Martins Pereira; Aebischer; Ngamaleu, Siabatcheu, Elia
Out: Camara (muscular), Fassnacht (fractured skull), Laidani (bruising), Monteiro (knee), Nsame (Achiles), Petignat (unspecified), Von Ballmoos (shoulder), Zesiger (foot)
Misses next match if booked: Aebischer, Sierro
Atalanta: Musso; Tolói, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, Freuler, De Roon, Mæhle; Pašalić; Malinovskyi, Zapata
Out: Hateboer (foot), Gosens (thigh), Lovato (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: De Roon
Sevilla vs Wolfsburg
Sevilla: Bounou; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Jordán, Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, Rafa Mir, Munir
Out: En-Nesyri (hamstring), Lamela (unspecified), Navas (thigh), Suso (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Delaney, Diego Carlos
Wolfsburg: Casteels; Lacroix, Bornauw, Brooks; Baku, Vranckx, Arnold, Roussillon; L Nmecha, Lukebakio; Weghorst
Out: Bialek (knee), Mehmedi (muscular), Paulo Otávio (knee), Schlager (knee), Steffen (calf), William (knee)
Doubtful: Guilavogui (calf)
Misses next match if booked: Lacroix, Mbabu, L. Nmecha, Weghorst
LOSC vs Salzburg
LOSC: Grbić; Zeki Çelik, Tjago Djaló, Fonte, Reinildo; Weah, Xeka, Onana, Yusuf Yazıcı; Burak Yılmaz, David
Out: André (suspended), Bamba (ankle), Botman (groin), Ikoné (suspended)
Doubtful: Gudmundsson (muscle), Reinildo (illness), Renato Sanches (groin)
Misses next match if booked: Bamba, Burak Yılmaz, Xeka
Salzburg: Köhn; Kristensen, Onguéné, Wöber, Ulmer; Camara; Sučić, Aaronson, Seiwald; Adamu, Adeyemi
Out: Junuzović (heel), Piątkowski (ankle), Okoh (knee)
Doubtful: Okafor (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Camara
Malmö vs Zenit
Malmö: Dahlin; Larsson, Ahmedhodžić, Nielsen, Olsson; Innocent, Lewicki; Birmančević, Nanasi, Peña; Čolak
Out: Toivonen (knee), Knudsen (knee), Sejdiu (knee), Beijmo (collarbone)
Doubtful: Christiansen (hamstring), Berget (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Brorsson, Nielsen
Zenit: Kerzhakov; Chistiakov, Lovren, Rakitskyy; Karavaev, Barrios, Wendel, Douglas Santos; Malcom, Dzyuba, Claudinho
Out: none
Doubtful: Krugovoi (illness)
Misses next match if booked: none
Wednesday 24 November
Man. City vs Paris
Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, João Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling
Out: De Bruyne (illness), Torres (foot)
Doubtful: Grealish (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none
Paris: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Gueye, Paredes, Verratti; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar
Out: Draxler (thigh), Letellier (thigh), Ramos (calf)
Doubtful: Donnarumma (gastroenteritis), Kimpembe (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none
Club Brugge vs Leipzig
Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Sowah, Balanta, Rits, Lang; Vanaken; De Ketelaere
Out: Izquierdo (unspecifiied)
Doubtful: Vormer (Achilles)
Misses next match if booked: none
Leipzig: Gulácsi; Simakan, Gvardiol, Orbán; Mukiele, Kampl, Laimer, Angeliño; Nkunku, Forsberg; Silva
Out: Haidara (ankle), Halstenberg (knee), Laimer (thigh), Poulsen (calf), Saracchi (knee)
Doubtful: Simakan (cold), Szoboszlai (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: Simakan
Atlético de Madrid vs AC Milan
Atlético: Oblak; Carrasco, Savić, Giménez, Hermoso, Vrsaljko; Koke, Llorente, Lemar; Griezmann, Suárez
Out: Felipe (suspended), João Félix (calf), Trippier (shoulder)
Doubtful: Šaponjić (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Kondogbia, Suárez
Milan: Tătărușanu; Kalulu, Romagnoli, Kjær, Theo Hernández; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Brahim Díaz, Leão; Ibrahimović
Out: Maignan (wrist), Rebić (ankle), Plizzari (knee), Messias (thigh)
Doubtful: Tomori (hip)
Misses next match if booked: Tomori
Liverpool vs Porto
Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Minamino, Mané
Out: Elliot (ankle), Firmino (hamstring), Gomez (calf), Jones (eye)
Doubtful: Jota (knock), Keïta (hamstring), Milner (hamstring), Origi (illness), Robertson (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Milner
Porto: Diogo Costa; Wendell, Mbemba, Pepe, João Mário; Uribe, Sérgio Oliveira, Luis Díaz, Otávio; Taremi, Evanilson
Out: none
Doubtful: Pepe (leg). Marcano (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: Uribe, Vítor Ferreira
Beşiktaş vs Ajax
Beşiktaş: Ersin Destanoğlu; Rosier, Vida, Montero, Rıdvan Yılmaz; Hutchinson, Pjanic, Ghezzal, Alex Teixeira, Larin; Batshuayi
Out: N'Sakala (unspecified), Souza (suspended)
Misses next match if booked: none
Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind; Álvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch; Antony, Haller, Tadić
Out: Edson Alvárez (suspended), Klaiber (knee), Kudus (rib), Stekelenburg (groin)
Misses next match if booked: Timber
Sporting CP vs Dortmund
Sporting: Adán: Inácio, Coates, Feddal; Porro, Palhinha, Nunes, Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Pedro Gonçalves
Out: Jovane (knee), Vinagre (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Feddal
Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Pongračić, Guerreiro; Witsel, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Hazard; Malen
Out: Dahoud (knee), Haaland (hip), Hummels (suspended), Morey (knee), Reyna (thigh), Schmelzer (knee), Wolf (thigh)
Doubtful: Moukoko (eye), Schulz (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none
Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, Ranocchia, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozović, Vidal, Perišić; Džeko, Lautaro Martínez
Out: De Vrij (thigh), Alexis Sánchez (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none
Shakhtar: Trubin; Dodô, Marlon, Matviyenko, Ismaily; Maycon, Stepanenko; Tetê, Alan Patrick, Mudryk; Fernando
Out: Dentinho (released), Júnior Moraes (knee), Traoré (knee)
Misses next match if booked: none
Sheriff vs Real Madrid
Sheriff: Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo, Thill; Traore, Kolovos, Bruno; Castañeda
Out: Kyabou (muscular)
Doubtful: Yakhshiboev (musclular), Yansane (musclular)
Misses next match if booked: Addo, Dulanto
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Lucas Vázquez, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Bale (knee), Ceballos (ankle)
Doubtful: Hazard (gastroenteritis), Valverde (match fitness)
Misses next match if booked: Casemiro