Champions League possible line-ups and team news

Monday 22 November 2021

Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the Matchday 5 line-ups.

Benfica training on the eve of their meeting with Barcelona
Benfica training on the eve of their meeting with Barcelona AFP via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League group stage games.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 23 November

Villarreal vs Man. United

Highlights: Man. United 2-1 Villarreal
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Parejo, Coquelin; Pino, Dia, Chukwueze
Out: none
Doubtful: Alcácer (unspecified), Asenjo (unspecified), Capoue (unspecified), Danjuma (unspecified), Gerard Moreno (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none

Man. United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Dalot; McTominay, Fred; Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo
Out: Greenwood (illness), Pogba (thigh), Varane (hamstring)
Doubtful: Cavani (tendon), Shaw (concussion)﻿
Misses next match if booked: none

Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern

Dynamo: Bushchan; Kędziora, Zabarnyi, Syrota, Mykolenko; Sydorchuk, Shaparenko; Tsygankov, Buyalskiy, De Pena; Garmash
Out: Besedin (knee), Verbič (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Garmash

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Nianzou, Hernández, Richards; Goretzka, Tolisso; Sané, Müller, Davies; Lewandowski
Out: Choupo-Moting (quarantine), Cuisance (quarantine), Gnabry (quarantine), Kimmich (quarantine), Musiala (quarantine), Stanisic (illness), Süle (illness), Upamecano (suspended)
Doubtful: Coman (muscular), Sabitzer (calf)
Misses next match if booked: Lucas Hernández

Barcelona vs Benfica

Highlights: Benfica 3-0 Barcelona
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, García, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Nico; Gavi, Depay, Dembélé
Out: Agüero (cardiac tests), Braithwaite (knee), Fati (muscle strain), Pedri (thigh) ﻿
Doubtful: Busquets (calf), Dembélé (match fitness), Dest (back), Mingueza (muscle cramps), Nico (ankle)﻿
Misses next match if booked: Gavi

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Morato, Otamendi, Vertonghen; Lázaro, Weigl, João Mário, Grimaldo; Rafa, Yaremchuk, Darwin
Out: Lucas Veríssimo (knee), Rodrigo Pinho (knee), Diogo Gonçalves (muscular), Radonjic (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Otamendi, Rafa Silva, Weigl

Chelsea vs Juventus

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Mount, Pulišić; Havertz
Out: Kovačić (hamstring)
Doubtful:﻿ Lukaku (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: none

Juventus: Szczęsny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Kulusevski, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Chiesa, Morata
Out: Chiellini (Achilles), Bernardeschi (groin), Danilo (thigh), De Sciglio (thigh)
Doubtful: Ramsey (thigh), Dybala (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none

Young Boys vs Atalanta

Highlights: Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys
Young Boys: Faivre; Hefti, Lauper, Bürgy, Garcia; Sierro, Martins Pereira; Aebischer; Ngamaleu, Siabatcheu, Elia
Out: Camara (muscular), Fassnacht (fractured skull)﻿, Laidani (bruising), Monteiro (knee), Nsame (Achiles), Petignat (unspecified), Von Ballmoos (shoulder), Zesiger (foot)﻿
Misses next match if booked: Aebischer, Sierro

Atalanta: Musso; Tolói, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, Freuler, De Roon, Mæhle; Pašalić; Malinovskyi, Zapata
Out: Hateboer (foot), Gosens (thigh), Lovato (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: De Roon

Sevilla vs Wolfsburg

Sevilla: Bounou; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Jordán, Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, Rafa Mir, Munir
Out: En-Nesyri (hamstring), Lamela (unspecified), Navas (thigh), Suso (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Delaney, Diego Carlos

Wolfsburg: Casteels; Lacroix, Bornauw, Brooks; Baku, Vranckx, Arnold, Roussillon; L Nmecha, Lukebakio; Weghorst
Out: ﻿Bialek (knee), Mehmedi (muscular), Paulo Otávio (knee), Schlager (knee), Steffen (calf), William (knee)
Doubtful: Guilavogui (calf)
Misses next match if booked: Lacroix, Mbabu, L. Nmecha, Weghorst

LOSC vs Salzburg

Highlights: Salzburg 2-1 LOSC
LOSC: Grbić; Zeki Çelik, Tjago Djaló, Fonte, Reinildo; Weah, Xeka, Onana, Yusuf Yazıcı; Burak Yılmaz, David
Out: André (suspended), Bamba (ankle), Botman (groin), Ikoné (suspended) ﻿
Doubtful: Gudmundsson (muscle), Reinildo (illness), Renato Sanches (groin)﻿
Misses next match if booked: Bamba, Burak Yılmaz, Xeka

Salzburg: Köhn; Kristensen, Onguéné, Wöber, Ulmer; Camara; Sučić, Aaronson, Seiwald; Adamu, Adeyemi
Out: Junuzović (heel), Piątkowski (ankle), Okoh (knee)
Doubtful: Okafor (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Camara

Malmö vs Zenit

Malmö: Dahlin; Larsson, Ahmedhodžić, Nielsen, Olsson; Innocent, Lewicki; Birmančević, Nanasi, Peña; Čolak
Out: Toivonen (knee), Knudsen (knee), Sejdiu (knee), Beijmo (collarbone)
Doubtful: Christiansen (hamstring), Berget (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Brorsson, Nielsen

Zenit: Kerzhakov; Chistiakov, Lovren, Rakitskyy; Karavaev, Barrios, Wendel, Douglas Santos; Malcom, Dzyuba, Claudinho
Out: none
Doubtful: Krugovoi (illness)
Misses next match if booked: none

Wednesday 24 November

Man. City vs Paris

Highlights: Paris 2-0 Man. City
Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, João Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling
Out: De Bruyne (illness), Torres (foot)
Doubtful: Grealish (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none

Paris: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Gueye, Paredes, Verratti; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar
Out: Draxler (thigh), Letellier (thigh), Ramos (calf)
Doubtful: Donnarumma (gastroenteritis), Kimpembe (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none

Club Brugge vs Leipzig

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Sowah, Balanta, Rits, Lang; Vanaken; De Ketelaere
Out: Izquierdo (unspecifiied)
Doubtful: Vormer (Achilles)
Misses next match if booked: none

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Simakan, Gvardiol, Orbán; Mukiele, Kampl, Laimer, Angeliño; Nkunku, Forsberg; Silva
Out: Haidara (ankle), Halstenberg (knee), Laimer (thigh), Poulsen (calf), Saracchi (knee)
Doubtful: Simakan (cold), Szoboszlai (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: Simakan

Atlético de Madrid vs AC Milan

Highlights: Milan 1-2 Atlético
Atlético: Oblak; Carrasco, Savić, Giménez, Hermoso, Vrsaljko; Koke, Llorente, Lemar; Griezmann, Suárez
Out: Felipe (suspended), João Félix (calf), Trippier (shoulder)
Doubtful: Šaponjić (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Kondogbia, Suárez

Milan: Tătărușanu; Kalulu, Romagnoli, Kjær, Theo Hernández; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Brahim Díaz, Leão; Ibrahimović
Out: Maignan (wrist), Rebić (ankle), Plizzari (knee), Messias (thigh)
Doubtful: Tomori (hip)
Misses next match if booked: Tomori

Liverpool vs Porto

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Minamino, Mané
Out: Elliot (ankle), Firmino (hamstring), Gomez (calf), Jones (eye)
Doubtful: Jota (knock), Keïta (hamstring), Milner (hamstring), Origi (illness), Robertson (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Milner

Porto: Diogo Costa; Wendell, Mbemba, Pepe, João Mário; Uribe, Sérgio Oliveira, Luis Díaz, Otávio; Taremi, Evanilson
Out: none
Doubtful: Pepe (leg). Marcano (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: Uribe, Vítor Ferreira

Beşiktaş vs Ajax

Highlights: Ajax 2-0 Beşiktaş
Beşiktaş: Ersin Destanoğlu; Rosier, Vida, Montero, Rıdvan Yılmaz; Hutchinson, Pjanic, Ghezzal, Alex Teixeira, Larin; Batshuayi
Out: ﻿N'Sakala (unspecified), Souza (suspended)
Misses next match if booked: none

Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind; Álvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch; Antony, Haller, Tadić
Out: Edson Alvárez (suspended), Klaiber (knee), Kudus (rib), Stekelenburg (groin)
Misses next match if booked: Timber

Sporting CP vs Dortmund

Sporting: Adán: Inácio, Coates, Feddal; Porro, Palhinha, Nunes, Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Pedro Gonçalves
Out: Jovane (knee), Vinagre (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Feddal

Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Pongračić, Guerreiro; Witsel, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Hazard; Malen
Out: Dahoud (knee), Haaland (hip), Hummels (suspended), Morey (knee), Reyna (thigh), Schmelzer (knee), Wolf (thigh) ﻿
Doubtful: Moukoko (eye), Schulz (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter
Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, Ranocchia, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozović, Vidal, Perišić; Džeko, Lautaro Martínez
Out: De Vrij (thigh), Alexis Sánchez (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none

Shakhtar: Trubin; Dodô, Marlon, Matviyenko, Ismaily; Maycon, Stepanenko; Tetê, Alan Patrick, Mudryk; Fernando
Out: Dentinho (released), Júnior Moraes (knee), Traoré (knee)
Misses next match if booked: none

Sheriff vs Real Madrid

Sheriff: Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo, Thill; Traore, Kolovos, Bruno; Castañeda
Out: Kyabou (muscular)
Doubtful: Yakhshiboev (musclular), Yansane (musclular)
Misses next match if booked: Addo, Dulanto

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Lucas Vázquez, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Bale (knee), Ceballos (ankle)
Doubtful: Hazard (gastroenteritis), Valverde (match fitness)﻿
Misses next match if booked: Casemiro

