Champions League possible line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League group stage games.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 23 November

Highlights: Man. United 2-1 Villarreal

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Parejo, Coquelin; Pino, Dia, Chukwueze

Out: none

Doubtful: Alcácer (unspecified), Asenjo (unspecified), Capoue (unspecified), Danjuma (unspecified), Gerard Moreno (hamstring)

Misses next match if booked: none

Man. United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Dalot; McTominay, Fred; Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Out: Greenwood (illness), Pogba (thigh), Varane (hamstring)

Doubtful: Cavani (tendon), Shaw (concussion)﻿

Misses next match if booked: none

Dynamo: Bushchan; Kędziora, Zabarnyi, Syrota, Mykolenko; Sydorchuk, Shaparenko; Tsygankov, Buyalskiy, De Pena; Garmash

Out: Besedin (knee), Verbič (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: Garmash

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Nianzou, Hernández, Richards; Goretzka, Tolisso; Sané, Müller, Davies; Lewandowski

Out: Choupo-Moting (quarantine), Cuisance (quarantine), Gnabry (quarantine), Kimmich (quarantine), Musiala (quarantine), Stanisic (illness), Süle (illness), Upamecano (suspended)

Doubtful: Coman (muscular), Sabitzer (calf)

Misses next match if booked: Lucas Hernández

Highlights: Benfica 3-0 Barcelona

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, García, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Nico; Gavi, Depay, Dembélé

Out: Agüero (cardiac tests), Braithwaite (knee), Fati (muscle strain), Pedri (thigh) ﻿

Doubtful: Busquets (calf), Dembélé (match fitness), Dest (back), Mingueza (muscle cramps), Nico (ankle)﻿

Misses next match if booked: Gavi

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Morato, Otamendi, Vertonghen; Lázaro, Weigl, João Mário, Grimaldo; Rafa, Yaremchuk, Darwin

Out: Lucas Veríssimo (knee), Rodrigo Pinho (knee), Diogo Gonçalves (muscular), Radonjic (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Otamendi, Rafa Silva, Weigl

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Mount, Pulišić; Havertz

Out: Kovačić (hamstring)

Doubtful:﻿ Lukaku (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: none

Juventus: Szczęsny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Kulusevski, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Chiesa, Morata

Out: Chiellini (Achilles), Bernardeschi (groin), Danilo (thigh), De Sciglio (thigh)

Doubtful: Ramsey (thigh), Dybala (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: none

Highlights: Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys

Young Boys: Faivre; Hefti, Lauper, Bürgy, Garcia; Sierro, Martins Pereira; Aebischer; Ngamaleu, Siabatcheu, Elia

Out: Camara (muscular), Fassnacht (fractured skull)﻿, Laidani (bruising), Monteiro (knee), Nsame (Achiles), Petignat (unspecified), Von Ballmoos (shoulder), Zesiger (foot)﻿

Misses next match if booked: Aebischer, Sierro

Atalanta: Musso; Tolói, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, Freuler, De Roon, Mæhle; Pašalić; Malinovskyi, Zapata

Out: Hateboer (foot), Gosens (thigh), Lovato (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: De Roon

Sevilla: Bounou; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Jordán, Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, Rafa Mir, Munir

Out: En-Nesyri (hamstring), Lamela (unspecified), Navas (thigh), Suso (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: Delaney, Diego Carlos

Wolfsburg: Casteels; Lacroix, Bornauw, Brooks; Baku, Vranckx, Arnold, Roussillon; L Nmecha, Lukebakio; Weghorst

Out: ﻿Bialek (knee), Mehmedi (muscular), Paulo Otávio (knee), Schlager (knee), Steffen (calf), William (knee)

Doubtful: Guilavogui (calf)

Misses next match if booked: Lacroix, Mbabu, L. Nmecha, Weghorst

Highlights: Salzburg 2-1 LOSC

LOSC: Grbić; Zeki Çelik, Tjago Djaló, Fonte, Reinildo; Weah, Xeka, Onana, Yusuf Yazıcı; Burak Yılmaz, David

Out: André (suspended), Bamba (ankle), Botman (groin), Ikoné (suspended) ﻿

Doubtful: Gudmundsson (muscle), Reinildo (illness), Renato Sanches (groin)﻿

Misses next match if booked: Bamba, Burak Yılmaz, Xeka

Salzburg: Köhn; Kristensen, Onguéné, Wöber, Ulmer; Camara; Sučić, Aaronson, Seiwald; Adamu, Adeyemi

Out: Junuzović (heel), Piątkowski (ankle), Okoh (knee)

Doubtful: Okafor (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Camara

Malmö: Dahlin; Larsson, Ahmedhodžić, Nielsen, Olsson; Innocent, Lewicki; Birmančević, Nanasi, Peña; Čolak

Out: Toivonen (knee), Knudsen (knee), Sejdiu (knee), Beijmo (collarbone)

Doubtful: Christiansen (hamstring), Berget (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: Brorsson, Nielsen

Zenit: Kerzhakov; Chistiakov, Lovren, Rakitskyy; Karavaev, Barrios, Wendel, Douglas Santos; Malcom, Dzyuba, Claudinho

Out: none

Doubtful: Krugovoi (illness)

Misses next match if booked: none

Wednesday 24 November

Highlights: Paris 2-0 Man. City

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, João Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Out: De Bruyne (illness), Torres (foot)

Doubtful: Grealish (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: none

Paris: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Gueye, Paredes, Verratti; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar

Out: Draxler (thigh), Letellier (thigh), Ramos (calf)

Doubtful: Donnarumma (gastroenteritis), Kimpembe (hamstring)

Misses next match if booked: none

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Sowah, Balanta, Rits, Lang; Vanaken; De Ketelaere

Out: Izquierdo (unspecifiied)

Doubtful: Vormer (Achilles)

Misses next match if booked: none

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Simakan, Gvardiol, Orbán; Mukiele, Kampl, Laimer, Angeliño; Nkunku, Forsberg; Silva

Out: Haidara (ankle), Halstenberg (knee), Laimer (thigh), Poulsen (calf), Saracchi (knee)

Doubtful: Simakan (cold), Szoboszlai (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: Simakan

Highlights: Milan 1-2 Atlético

Atlético: Oblak; Carrasco, Savić, Giménez, Hermoso, Vrsaljko; Koke, Llorente, Lemar; Griezmann, Suárez

Out: Felipe (suspended), João Félix (calf), Trippier (shoulder)

Doubtful: Šaponjić (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Kondogbia, Suárez

Milan: Tătărușanu; Kalulu, Romagnoli, Kjær, Theo Hernández; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Brahim Díaz, Leão; Ibrahimović

Out: Maignan (wrist), Rebić (ankle), Plizzari (knee), Messias (thigh)

Doubtful: Tomori (hip)

Misses next match if booked: Tomori

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Minamino, Mané

Out: Elliot (ankle), Firmino (hamstring), Gomez (calf), Jones (eye)

Doubtful: Jota (knock), Keïta (hamstring), Milner (hamstring), Origi (illness), Robertson (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Milner

Porto: Diogo Costa; Wendell, Mbemba, Pepe, João Mário; Uribe, Sérgio Oliveira, Luis Díaz, Otávio; Taremi, Evanilson

Out: none

Doubtful: Pepe (leg). Marcano (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: Uribe, Vítor Ferreira

Highlights: Ajax 2-0 Beşiktaş

Beşiktaş: Ersin Destanoğlu; Rosier, Vida, Montero, Rıdvan Yılmaz; Hutchinson, Pjanic, Ghezzal, Alex Teixeira, Larin; Batshuayi

Out: ﻿N'Sakala (unspecified), Souza (suspended)

Misses next match if booked: none

Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind; Álvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch; Antony, Haller, Tadić

Out: Edson Alvárez (suspended), Klaiber (knee), Kudus (rib), Stekelenburg (groin)

Misses next match if booked: Timber

Sporting: Adán: Inácio, Coates, Feddal; Porro, Palhinha, Nunes, Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Pedro Gonçalves

Out: Jovane (knee), Vinagre (knee)

Misses next match if booked: Feddal

Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Pongračić, Guerreiro; Witsel, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Hazard; Malen

Out: Dahoud (knee), Haaland (hip), Hummels (suspended), Morey (knee), Reyna (thigh), Schmelzer (knee), Wolf (thigh) ﻿

Doubtful: Moukoko (eye), Schulz (hamstring)

Misses next match if booked: none

Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter

Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, Ranocchia, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozović, Vidal, Perišić; Džeko, Lautaro Martínez

Out: De Vrij (thigh), Alexis Sánchez (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: none

Shakhtar: Trubin; Dodô, Marlon, Matviyenko, Ismaily; Maycon, Stepanenko; Tetê, Alan Patrick, Mudryk; Fernando

Out: Dentinho (released), Júnior Moraes (knee), Traoré (knee)

Misses next match if booked: none

Sheriff: Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo, Thill; Traore, Kolovos, Bruno; Castañeda

Out: Kyabou (muscular)

Doubtful: Yakhshiboev (musclular), Yansane (musclular)

Misses next match if booked: Addo, Dulanto

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Lucas Vázquez, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Out: Bale (knee), Ceballos (ankle)

Doubtful: Hazard (gastroenteritis), Valverde (match fitness)﻿

Misses next match if booked: Casemiro