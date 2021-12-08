UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Müller becomes eighth player to 50 Champions League goals

Wednesday 8 December 2021

Thomas Müller has become the latest player to reach a half-century; UEFA.com breaks down the numbers behind his landmark.

Thomas Müller's best Bayern goals

Bayern München icon Thomas Müller is the newest member of the UEFA Champions League 50-goal club after reaching his half-century in the German side's group stage match against Barcelona – his favourite European opponents.

Though the 32-year-old is joint-seventh on the all-time list in the competition, he is the highest-ranked player to score all his goals for one club. Lionel Messi had scored all 120 of his Champions League goals for Barcelona before moving to Paris this summer and breaking his streak on Matchday 2.

Müller's first goal in the competition came in Bayern's famous 7-1 round of 16 success against Sporting CP in the 2008/09 round of 16 – UEFA.com pores over the numbers as he reaches his half-century more than 12 years later.

Watch Müller's two goals in Bayern's 8-2 win against Barcelona in 2020

Who he scored them against
8 Barcelona
5 Arsenal
3 CSKA Moskva, Juventus, Olympiacos
2 Beşiktaş, Maccabi Haifa, Manchester City, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk
1 Atlético de Madrid, Basel, BATE Borisov, Benfica, Celtic, CFR Cluj, Chelsea, Crvena zvezda, Internazionale, LOSC Lille, Manchester United, Porto, Paris Saint-Germain, PSV Eindhoven, Rostov, Sporting CP, Tottenham, Valencia

How he scored them
34 Right foot
9 Left foot
7 Header

Types of goals
42 Open play
8 Penalties

When he scored them
23 First half
27 Second half

Home or away?
30 Home
20 Away

Goals in a game
2 Seven times
1 Thirty-six times

Müller scored his first goal in the competition in 2009
Müller scored his first goal in the competition in 2009Bongarts/Getty Images

Which stage he scored them
26 Group stage
12 Round of 16
7 Quarter-finals
4 Semi-finals
1 Final

Season by season
8 2012/13
8 2015/16
7 2014/15
5 2013/14
4 2019/20
3 2010/11
3 2016/17
3 2017/18
2 2009/10
2 2011/12
2 2020/21
1 2008/09
2 2021/22

