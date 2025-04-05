Thomas Müller to leave Bayern: His 56 Champions League goals

No player has made more Champions League appearances for one club than Thomas Müller. The Bayern icon, who made his debut for the club in 2008, has now announced that he will leave them at the end of this season.

Müller's Matchday 1 appearance this term was his 152nd for Bayern and saw him surpass Xavi Hernández, who played 151 games in the competition for Barcelona between 1998 and 2015, for the most games for a single club in Champions League history.

Müller, who is fourth on the all-time appearance list in the competition, also became the eighth member of the Champions League 50-goal club after reaching his half-century in the German side's 3-0 group stage win against Barcelona – his favourite European opponents – in December 2021.

His first goal in the competition came in Bayern's famous 7-1 round of 16 success against Sporting CP in the 2008/09 round of 16 – we pore over the numbers as the curtain starts to come down on his Bayern career 16 years later.

Watch Müller's two goals in Bayern's 8-2 win against Barcelona in 2020

Who has Thomas Müller scored his Champions League goals against?

8 Barcelona

5 Arsenal

3 CSKA Moskva, Juventus, Olympiacos, Shakhtar Donetsk

2 Beşiktaş, Maccabi Haifa, Manchester City, Roma, Salzburg

1 Atlético de Madrid, Basel, BATE Borisov, Benfica, Celtic, CFR Cluj, Chelsea, Crvena Zvezda, Inter, Lazio, Lille, Manchester United, Porto, Paris Saint-Germain, PSV Eindhoven, Rostov, Slovan Bratislava, Sporting CP, Tottenham, Valencia, Viktoria Plzeň

How has Thomas Müller scored his Champions League goals?

35 Right foot

12 Left foot

9 Header

How many of Thomas Müller's Champions League goals have been from open play?

48 Open play

8 Penalties

When has Thomas Müller scored his Champions League goals?

27 First half

29 Second half



How many home/away goals has Thomas Müller scored in the Champions League?

34 Home

22 Away

How many times has Thomas Müller scored more than once in a Champions League game?

2 Eight times

1 Forty times

Müller scored his first goal in the competition in 2009 Bongarts/Getty Images

In which round has Thomas Müller scored his Champions League goals?

28 Group stage/league phase

12 Round of 16

7 Quarter-finals

4 Semi-finals

1 Final

Thomas Müller's Champions League goals by season

8 2012/13

8 2015/16

7 2014/15

5 2013/14

4 2019/20

3 2010/11

3 2016/17

3 2017/18

2 2009/10

2 2011/12

2 2020/21

1 2008/09

4 2021/22

1 2022/23

1 2023/24

2 2024/25