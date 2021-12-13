Champions League round of 16 draw: Paris vs Real Madrid, Inter vs Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain will face Real Madrid in perhaps the pick of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties after the redone draw was made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

Who will play who in the UEFA Champions League last 16?

Salzburg (AUT) vs Bayern (GER)

Sporting CP (POR) vs Manchester City (ENG)

Benfica (POR) vs Ajax (NED)

Chelsea (ENG) vs LOSC Lille (FRA)

Atlético (ESP) vs Manchester United (ENG)

Villarreal (ESP) vs Juventus (ITA)

Inter (ITA) vs Liverpool (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Real Madrid (ESP)



When is the UEFA Champions League last 16?

The first legs will take place on 15/16 and 22/23 February, with the returns scheduled for 8/9 and 15/16 March. The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be held on Friday 18 March.

2021/22 UEFA Champions League dates Round of 16, first legs (15/16, 22/23 February)

﻿Round of 16, second legs (8/9, 15/16 March)

Quarter-final & semi-final draw (18 March)

Quarter-finals, first legs (5/6 April)

Quarter-finals, second legs (12/13 April)

Semi-finals, first legs (26/27 April)

Semi-finals, second legs (3/4 May)

Final (28 May)

How did the draw work?

Two seeding pots were formed: one consisting of the eight group winners (seeded teams) and the other of the eight runners-up (unseeded teams). No team could be drawn against a club from their group or any side from their own association.

Seeded group winners were drawn away in the round of 16 first legs and at home in the return matches.

Anything else I should know?

No extra time

The away goals rule has been abolished. If the tie is level after 180 minutes, it goes to extra time. If the teams still can't be separated after an additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

Squad changes

Each club can register a maximum three new players for the remaining matches by midnight CET on 2 February 2021. Players are allowed to have played for another club in the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League but there are restrictions on the number of 'List A' players. For more information, check Article 46 of the regulations.