Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Group Stage
Tuesday 14 December 2021
Article summary
Who makes the cut in our Fantasy Football all-star XI for the UEFA Champions League group stage?
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players in the whole group stage in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.
Goalkeeper
Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) – 34 points
Defenders
João Cancelo (Manchester City) – 41 points
Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) – 40 points
Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) – 39 points
Midfielders
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 52 points
Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig) – 60 points
Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) – 44 points
Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 65 points
Forwards
Sébastien Haller (Ajax) – 63 points
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 58 points
Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 44 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on group stage points: i) fewer minutes played; ii) lower value.