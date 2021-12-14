UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Group Stage

Tuesday 14 December 2021

Who makes the cut in our Fantasy Football all-star XI for the UEFA Champions League group stage?

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players in the whole group stage in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) – 34 points

Defenders

João Cancelo (Manchester City) – 41 points

Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) – 40 points

Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) – 39 points

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 52 points

Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig) – 60 points

Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) – 44 points

Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 65 points

Forwards

Sébastien Haller (Ajax) – 63 points

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 58 points

Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 44 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on group stage points: i) fewer minutes played; ii) lower value.

