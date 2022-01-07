UEFA Champions League transfers: All the ins and outs
Friday 7 January 2022
Keep track of all the UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams' January transfers.
AJAX
In: Brian Brobbey (Leipzig, loan)
Out: none
ATLÉTICO
In: none
Out: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)
BAYERN
In: none
Out: Mickaël Cuisance (Venezia), Oliver Batista-Meier (Dresden)
BENFICA
In: none
Out: none
CHELSEA
In: none
Out: none
INTER
In: none
Out: Christian Eriksen (released)
JUVENTUS
In: none
Out: none
LIVERPOOL
In: none
Out: Tony Gallacher (St Johnstone)
LOSC
In: none
Out: Jonathan Ikoné (Fiorentina)
MANCHESTER CITY
In: none
Out: Ferrán Torres (Barcelona)
MANCHESTER UNITED
In: none
Out: Teden Mengi (Birmingham, loan), Ethan Laird (Bournemouth, loan)
PARIS
In: none
Out: Rafinha (Real Sociedad, loan)
REAL MADRID
In: none
Out: none
SALZBURG
In: none
Out: none
SPORTING CP
In: none
Out: none
VILLARREAL
In: none
Out: none