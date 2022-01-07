UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Champions League transfers: All the ins and outs

Friday 7 January 2022

Keep track of all the UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams' January transfers.

Ferran Torres has left Manchester City for Barcelona
Ferran Torres has left Manchester City for Barcelona Getty Images

AJAX

In: Brian Brobbey (Leipzig, loan)
Out: none

ATLÉTICO

In: none
Out: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

BAYERN

Mickaël Cuisance has left Bayern
Mickaël Cuisance has left BayernDeFodi Images via Getty Images

In: none
Out: Mickaël Cuisance (Venezia), Oliver Batista-Meier (Dresden)

BENFICA

In: none
Out: none

CHELSEA

In: none
Out: none

INTER

In: none
Out: Christian Eriksen (released)

JUVENTUS

In: none
Out: none

LIVERPOOL

In: none
Out: Tony Gallacher (St Johnstone)

LOSC

In: none
Out: Jonathan Ikoné (Fiorentina)

MANCHESTER CITY

In: none
Out: Ferrán Torres (Barcelona)

MANCHESTER UNITED

In: none
Out: Teden Mengi (Birmingham, loan), Ethan Laird (Bournemouth, loan)

PARIS

Rafinha has left Paris
Rafinha has left ParisPSG via Getty Images

In: none
Out: Rafinha (Real Sociedad, loan)

REAL MADRID

In: none
Out: none

SALZBURG

In: none
Out: none

SPORTING CP

In: none
Out: none

VILLARREAL

In: none
Out: none

